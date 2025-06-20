SVP National Councillor Thomas Burgherr wanted to make more efficient use of the last Friday of the session and extend the Council's working hours until 1 pm. But the National Council clearly rejected the proposal.

Petar Marjanović

Anyone who wanted to follow a session in the Federal Parliament after 10 a.m. today had to search for a long time. Both the National Council and the Council of States ended their work after less than two hours.

The reason: on the last Friday of each session, there are only a few initiatives and final votes on the agenda. Although the representatives of the people have to arrive at the Federal Palace at 8 a.m., they receive a full daily allowance of CHF 440 despite the short agenda.

This bothered Aargau SVP National Councillor Thomas Burgherr. With his motion, he called for Friday mornings to be used to deal with procedural motions until 1 p.m. at the latest. So instead of jetting off early for the weekend, parliamentarians should work a few hours longer.

Burgherr: lack of understanding from the people

Burgherr showed little understanding for the current practice. "Many people stay in Bern overnight just for this Friday morning," he said in the National Council. "So it makes sense to use this Friday morning efficiently." He continued: "People don't understand why we have to end the session after just 1.5 hours on the last Friday with a full day's work and leave for the weekend."

According to Burgherr, his idea would allow over a hundred additional motions to be dealt with each year - cost-neutral and without new meeting days, simply by making better use of time.

SVP colleague Roland Rino Büchel was effusive in his support for his party colleague: "It's one of the best motions I've ever seen, one of the most sensible motions I've ever seen in this parliament," the St. Gallen native shouted into the microphone.

He refused to accept the argument that longer meetings jeopardize the fitness of the militia: "I have one of the longest journeys home - to the St. Gallen Rhine Valley, to the far east of Switzerland. I'm home by 4 p.m. at the latest if we work until 1 p.m." No problem for Büchel: "For a Swiss citizen who works somewhere, the working day isn't finished at 4 p.m., you can still do something without any problems."

Majority rejects proposal

However, the National Council office - i.e. the Council leadership - remained skeptical. Philipp Matthias Bregy (Die Mitte, VS) spoke on behalf of the office and criticized the motion as "not suitable for the militia". Those who have to travel a long way home on Friday afternoons or have work commitments would come under pressure. In addition, the Federal Council would have to postpone its weekly meeting, as certain proposals require a member of the government to be present.

The office also referred to alternatives: Evening sessions, special sessions or shorter speaking times. For example, Damien Cottier's FDP initiative, which provides for three instead of five minutes per motion. This would bring more than a few extra Friday hours. Bregy's conclusion on the SVP proposal: "This proposal is nothing more than populism."

The National Council followed the recommendation of the Bureau - and rejected the motion by 115 votes to 69. Only the SVP and a few members of the FDP parliamentary group voted in favor.

