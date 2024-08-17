  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Criticism of SP Federal Councillor Jans SVP President Dettling wants to "restore the rule of law"

SDA

17.8.2024 - 11:21

SVP President Marcel Dettling (NR/SZ) at an event. (archive picture)
SVP President Marcel Dettling (NR/SZ) at an event. (archive picture)
Keystone

The delegates of the SVP met in Leuk VS on Saturday. Party President Marcel Dettling (NR/SZ) commented on "Left-wing immigration and asylum policy".

17.8.2024 - 11:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The delegates of the SVP met in Leuk VS on Saturday.
  • In his speech, party president Marcel Dettling criticized the asylum policy of Federal Councillor Beat Jans.
  • According to Dettling, the "left-wing immigration and asylum policy" is destroying Switzerland.
Show more

In his speech, Dettling criticized the asylum policy of Federal Councillor Beat Jans. He was continuing the "asylum chaos" of his predecessor in the department. According to Dettling, the "left-wing immigration and asylum policy" is destroying Switzerland. Political resistance is now needed, he said according to the speech text. "We must restore the Swiss rule of law."

The border protection initiative launched by the SVP at the end of May should help to achieve this goal. After all, the Swiss population must be protected from illegal asylum migration. Otherwise, people in Switzerland would lose trust in the state, continued Dettling.

Other parties in parliament would prevent the SVP's solutions. That is why the people must put their foot down.

SDA

More from the department

Latest news. German driver involved in hit-and-run accident in Arbon TG

Latest newsGerman driver involved in hit-and-run accident in Arbon TG

Road accident. Truck driver injured in accident in Bergün GR

Road accidentTruck driver injured in accident in Bergün GR

"Hard to cope with"Lightning kills 21 sheep in Giswil OW