For the first time in 18 years, the SVP is once again part of the government of the canton of Graubünden. The Center loses a seat and thus its majority in the government.

Valérie Favre Accola is the new Graubünden cantonal councilor. In the photo, she accepts congratulations from Nora Saratz Cazin.

Surprise in Eastern Switzerland SVP snatches a seat on the Graubünden government from the center

Valérie Favre Accola (SVP) is the new representative in the cantonal executive. The incumbent president of the Davos GR municipal council and vice-mayor of Davos GR achieved the fifth-best result.

It became clear early on that the 53-year-old was likely to make it. In the end, her lead over the sixth-place finisher, Nora Saratz Cazin (GLP), was around 7,200 votes.

Aita Zanetti (Center) had no chance of being elected. She finished in seventh place, just behind Saratz Cazin. The Center thus loses a seat in the five-member government, while the SVP returns to the government after 18 years.

Incumbents take the top spots

The four incumbent government members—Martin Bühler (FDP), Marcus Caduff, Carmelia Maissen (Center), and Peter Peyer (SP)—were re-elected without major difficulty.

Bühler garnered 42,299 votes, Caduff 40,153 votes. Maissen followed with 34,519 votes, while Peyer achieved the fourth-best result with 32,141 votes.

The Graubünden election result is historic. For the first time, two women have made it into the Graubünden government. Following Maissen, as well as Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf and Barbara Janom Steiner (both SVP, later BDP), Favre Accola is only the fourth woman in the cantonal government.

The SVP last held a seat on the cantonal government in 2008. It had lost its seats following the split of the then-Graubünden SVP into the newly founded BDP and, despite repeated attempts, never regained them.