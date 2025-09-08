10.35 a.m.

The special session on asylum in the National Council requested by the SVP ended after just a few minutes: Almost all motions failed. Among other things, the party demanded that protection status S be revoked for people from war-torn Ukraine and that the right to asylum be limited to two years and then regularly reviewed.

A majority was only found in favor of a tightening of the rules for temporarily admitted persons and a proposal by the FDP, according to which migrants should not be better off in the Swiss asylum procedure than those who go through a procedure at the EU's external border.

Federal Councillor and Minister of Justice Beat Jans (SP) defended the position of the entire Federal Council and expressed his disillusionment with the nature of the debate: "The nice thing about this extraordinary session is that I can now plan it firmly into my agenda. It takes place regularly, even though the situation has eased. Asylum numbers are falling: we had 30,000 applications in 2023, 27,500 in 2024 and the figure is expected to be around 25,000 in 2025."

Jans then became clearer: "It is not acceptable for you to claim things here that are simply not true. Asylum is a serious issue that I have taken very seriously from day one. During the last debate, I spent 20 minutes explaining to you what measures we have taken, are examining or are continuing to pursue. Yet you keep coming back with the same proposals that were rejected long ago - over and over again." Today he spoke for just over 17 minutes.

The SVP was annoyed by Jans' attitude. National Councillor Andreas Glarner (AG) said: "You could spare us these extraordinary sessions if you would finally do your job." Group leader Thomas Aeschi (ZG) even demanded an apology: "You have claimed that the SVP has no solutions. But today we are submitting the popular initiative 'Stop asylum abuse', the so-called border protection initiative. Are you prepared to apologize to us?"

Jans countered diplomatically: "No, I don't believe that this initiative is a solution. However, the Federal Council will comment on it in good time. But I think it's good that you are submitting popular initiatives - so the people can decide on your proposals."