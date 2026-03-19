  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fire disaster in Crans-Montana SVP supporters find 50,000 francs per victim too high

SDA

19.3.2026 - 06:08

Family members of the victims of the fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana before a hearing of the public prosecutor's office in Sion. (February 12, 2026)
Family members of the victims of the fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana before a hearing of the public prosecutor's office in Sion. (February 12, 2026)
Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

The Federal Council wants to support relatives of the deceased and injured in the Crans-Montana VS disaster with a solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 per victim. According to a survey, this is rather too much from the point of view of SVP supporters.

Keystone-SDA

19.03.2026, 06:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The federal government wants to pay the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster a lump-sum solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000.
  • According to a survey, this is rather too much from the point of view of SVP supporters.
  • At 37%, the majority of all respondents rated the amount of CHF 50,000 as "appropriate", according to the survey published on Tuesday.
Show more

At 37%, the majority of respondents rated the CHF 50,000 amount as "appropriate", according to the survey published on Tuesday by the Leewas Institute. "Rather too high" was the opinion of 31 percent, "rather too low" only 11 percent. 21 percent refrained from making a statement.

The proportion of respondents who thought the Federal Council's solidarity contribution was "rather too low" was between nine and 14% for all major parties. With the exception of the SVP, a majority of all parties considered the CHF 50,000 to be "appropriate". The majority of SVP respondents thought the contribution was "rather too high".

The contribution from the federal treasury is to be paid in addition to the benefits provided by the canton of Valais and the insurance companies.

17,788 people from all over Switzerland took part in the Leewas survey, which was conducted from 5 to 8 March on behalf of Tamedia and "20 Minuten".

More on the topic

Tragedy in Crans-Montana VS. All 116 injured identified - 83 are still in hospital

Tragedy in Crans-Montana VSAll 116 injured identified - 83 are still in hospital

Crans-Montana VS fire disaster. Investigators are looking into the Morettis' dubious sources of money - is there a Ponzi scheme behind it?

Crans-Montana VS fire disasterInvestigators are looking into the Morettis' dubious sources of money - is there a Ponzi scheme behind it?

50,000 francs per person. Parliament says yes to emergency aid for victims of Crans-Montana

50,000 francs per personParliament says yes to emergency aid for victims of Crans-Montana