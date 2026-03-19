Family members of the victims of the fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana before a hearing of the public prosecutor's office in Sion. (February 12, 2026) Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

The Federal Council wants to support relatives of the deceased and injured in the Crans-Montana VS disaster with a solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 per victim. According to a survey, this is rather too much from the point of view of SVP supporters.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government wants to pay the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster a lump-sum solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000.

According to a survey, this is rather too much from the point of view of SVP supporters.

At 37%, the majority of all respondents rated the amount of CHF 50,000 as "appropriate", according to the survey published on Tuesday. Show more

At 37%, the majority of respondents rated the CHF 50,000 amount as "appropriate", according to the survey published on Tuesday by the Leewas Institute. "Rather too high" was the opinion of 31 percent, "rather too low" only 11 percent. 21 percent refrained from making a statement.

The proportion of respondents who thought the Federal Council's solidarity contribution was "rather too low" was between nine and 14% for all major parties. With the exception of the SVP, a majority of all parties considered the CHF 50,000 to be "appropriate". The majority of SVP respondents thought the contribution was "rather too high".

The contribution from the federal treasury is to be paid in addition to the benefits provided by the canton of Valais and the insurance companies.

17,788 people from all over Switzerland took part in the Leewas survey, which was conducted from 5 to 8 March on behalf of Tamedia and "20 Minuten".