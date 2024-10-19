The participants in the "Arena": Thomas Matter, Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter, Sandro Brotz (presenter), Tiana Moser and David Roth. Screenshot SRF

On Friday evening in the "Arena", there is a heated discussion about EU membership. One of the participants even considers leaving the show.

Sven Ziegler

A lively debate about bilateral relations between Switzerland and the EU flared up on SRF's "Arena" on Friday evening.

On one side were representatives such as Tiana Angelina Moser (GLP) and Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter (center), who argued for a new agreement. On the other side was SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter, who argued emotionally against the agreement. SP National Councillor David Roth also spoke rather critically about the agreement.

Schneider-Schneiter: "No alternative"

Moser emphasized the need to stabilize relations, as otherwise there would only be "a Brexit in instalments". It was about "stabilizing the relationship with our closest partner", said Moser.

Schneider-Schneiter emphasized that the planned agreement had no alternative and that it was in Switzerland's interest to bring the negotiations to a conclusion: "It is about the stability of our successful model of the last 30 years," she said.

On the opposing side was SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter, who argued emotionally against the agreement. Matter criticized the dynamic adoption of law as unacceptable, as Switzerland would have to adopt EU law, otherwise sanctions would be imposed. He described the negotiations and the framework agreement as a "subjugation treaty" and added: "You must be a complete idiot to agree to such a relationship!"

Schneider-Schneiter disagreed - and took aim at the SVP. "They are talking about a framework agreement, which no longer exists. You are talking about an automatic adoption of law, it is a dynamic adoption with a democratic process. They talk about foreign judges, it's a court of arbitration with equal representation," she said. The SVP would be lying and: "The SVP is driving us towards EU accession with its views."

Matter: "I thought about whether I should leave"

Matter warned, however, that Switzerland would give up its sovereignty if, according to the SVP politician, it submitted to the dictates of the EU. "I have considered whether I should leave," he said in the direction of Schneider-Schneiter. "Adopting EU law 'dynamically', otherwise there will be sanctions - that's not bilateral, not on an equal footing."

The issue of the free movement of persons also led to heated discussions on Friday evening. While Moser emphasized that immigration was controlled and that only people with an employment contract could come to Switzerland, Matter took a critical view of the development. For him, it was essential to control immigration more closely: "We need to control immigration from an economic perspective," he explained.

Surprisingly, however, Matter was indifferent to the safeguard clause in the free movement of persons, which would have no effect for him anyway: "It would just be an alibi exercise."

Clear gain for the Swiss population?

SP National Councillor David Roth took a more critical stance and made it clear that the negotiations should bring clear benefits for the Swiss population. Above all, the protection of labor rights and collective labor agreements is of great concern to him. "If this is not secured, you will not be able to convince people," said Roth.

Schneider-Schneiter accused both the SVP and the trade unions of blocking progress for ideological reasons: "The right and the left keep preventing prosperity in our country," she sharply criticized.

At the end of the debate, Thomas Matter made it clear that the SVP would launch a referendum if the negotiations were successful. "This will be one of the most important votes of the future," he said firmly.