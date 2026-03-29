Several SVP motions want to ban Muslim schoolgirls from wearing headscarves. KEYSTONE

The SVP is once again tabling a ban on headscarves in schools in parliament. It wants to ban the wearing of the hijab for girls under the age of 16 with several motions. One of these proposals could find a majority.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An SVP initiative calls for a ban on schoolgirls wearing headscarves, with sanctions including fines or deprivation of residence for parents without a Swiss passport.

The debate is gaining momentum in German-speaking Switzerland and is receiving partial support from the FDP and the center, while critics call it discriminatory.

The Federal Council and experts reject the ban as it is unconstitutional, socially divisive and makes integration more difficult. Show more

The proposal by National Councillor Therese Schläpfer (SVP/ZH) envisages banning the wearing of headscarves during school hours. Violations could result in sanctions such as expulsion from school or fines. In extreme cases, the politician also raises the prospect of withdrawing the right of residence for parents without Swiss citizenship.

The regulation is explicitly aimed at Muslim schoolgirls. Exceptions are made for Christian crosses and the Jewish kippah.

Tightening up in German-speaking Switzerland

The debate has recently intensified in German-speaking Switzerland. In Zurich, the cantonal government supported a similar initiative. In St. Gallen, the SVP submitted a petition for a headscarf ban for teachers after a teacher was dismissed for wearing one.

In Bern, the idea also has support outside of the SVP. Representatives of the FDP and the Center Party have co-signed the initiative.

"Legitimate" debate

The debate is "legitimate", said National Councillor Jacqueline de Quattro (FDP/VD) to Keystone-SDA. She warned that girls could be sexualized by wearing the headscarf, although they are specially protected by law up to the age of 16.

Martin Candinas (center/GR) sees the danger that extreme positions will prevail without measures. Religious freedom is important, but must be within the framework of the applicable rules. A ban could also prevent discrimination.

National Councillor Raphaël Mahaim (Greens/VD), on the other hand, described the proposal as "extremely counterproductive". Debates are not expected before June.

Government and experts against

The Federal Council is sticking to its negative stance. Such a ban would violate the constitution, in particular religious freedom and personal and private rights.

Islamic scholar Amir Dziri from the Center for Islam and Society at the University of Fribourg also criticizes the plan. A legal ban on clothing would have a divisive effect.

In addition, such a rule could easily be circumvented, for example through private or home schooling. This would lead to isolation rather than integration. Dziri emphasizes that the reasons for wearing a headscarf are diverse and should be discussed in a differentiated manner.