The Swiss Armed Forces should sell properties that they no longer need. This is what SVP National Councillor Roman Bürgi is proposing. His political rivals are not averse, but urge caution.

SVP National Councillor Roman Bürgi is calling for unneeded real estate to be sold in order to reduce management costs and finance the modernization of the army, which could potentially generate millions in revenue.

While many welcome the review of the real estate portfolio, representatives of the SP, Greens and FDP are urging caution so as not to jeopardize the long-term security and logistics requirements of the army and public interests. Show more

The Swiss Armed Forces own an extensive real estate portfolio comprising around 6,000 buildings and 24,000 hectares of land. This includes not only barracks and weapons ranges, but also bunkers, airfields and arsenals.

According to SVP National Councillor Roman Bürgi, a significant proportion of these properties are not actively used or are not required for operational purposes. He sees considerable savings potential here, as management costs around CHF 445 million a year, writes "20 Minuten".

In a postulate, Bürgi calls on the Federal Council to examine the sale of real estate that is no longer required in order to reduce management costs and free up funds for the modernization of the army. He refers to data from Armasuisse, which, however, is not making a statement due to the ongoing initiative.

Bürgi estimates the potential revenue to be in the two to three-digit million range. By way of comparison: Parliament recently approved an additional CHF 530 million for the army, and military spending is set to rise to one percent of GDP by 2032.

This part of the Gotthard fortress is already a museum. KEYSTONE

This is how the political competition reacts

The idea is generally well received by the members of the Security Committee in the National Council. SP National Councillor Priska Seiler Graf supports a review of the portfolio, but warns against quick sales that are only intended to flush money into the federal coffers in the short term. She emphasizes that the army is aiming to decentralize logistics, for which properties are still needed.

Andrea Zyrd from the SP points out that the Confederation cannot simply sell to the highest bidder. There is a clear order in which it is first checked whether other federal agencies or the canton are interested in a property. The public interest takes precedence and any proceeds flow into the general federal coffers.

Balthasar Glättli from the Green Party welcomes the idea and calls on Armasuisse to quickly show which properties are no longer needed. He also sees savings potential in buying armaments more cheaply later instead of purchasing overpriced weapons now.

The army has unique real estate in its portfolio. Here is the exterior view of a tunnel on the Gütsch, above Andermatt UR. KEYSTONE

Candinas: Military buildings into vacation homes

Martin Candinas from the center expects the army, together with Armasuisse, to regularly review which buildings and areas are still needed. However, he emphasizes the need for a security reserve, as real estate represents the army's "silverware". Sales should therefore be made with caution, as they only generate one-off income.

The man from Graubünden has clear ideas on the new use of military properties: Non-profit housing should be created in urban areas, while tourist infrastructure should be promoted in the mountains. FDP National Councillor Heinz Theiler is also in favor of a careful and sustainable review, but warns against selling properties for short-term financial reasons that could be used for the army again in the future.

Theiler refers to the planned decentralization, in which previously unused facilities could also be put back into operation. In addition, many properties are not located in residential, commercial or industrial areas, which often makes civilian reuse and therefore sale more difficult.

