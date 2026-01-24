National Councillor Benjamin Fischer's recipe for elementary school: a blanket ban on cell phones, no integrative teaching and a maximum number of foreign-language children per class. Keystone

On Saturday in Näfels GL, the SVP delegates adopted an entire package of demands to "save the elementary school". This includes a maximum number of foreign-language pupils and a blanket ban on cell phones.

The SVP is calling for education reform with a focus on basic skills and blames immigration for the lack of learning success.

At the delegates' meeting, SVP representatives called for an upper limit for foreign-language children per class, mandatory language tests before school entry and sanctions for a lack of parental cooperation.

The SVP is also calling for a nationwide ban on cell phones in schools, the reintroduction of special classes and the strengthening of practical school subjects. Show more

"Children should finally learn the basics again: reading, writing and arithmetic," said Zurich SVP National Councillor Benjamin Fischer. Today, schools are less and less able to fulfill this task. The SVP identifies immigration as the main reason for this.

From a proportion of 20 percent foreign-language children in a class, teaching becomes difficult, and from 30 percent it becomes almost impossible, said Fischer. In its package of solutions, the SVP is therefore calling for an upper limit for foreign-language pupils per class.

Children would also have to be able to speak the language of instruction. To ensure this, a language test is needed before starting school. Those who do not pass should spend an additional year in a preparatory class. Parents should also be held accountable. The SVP wants to sanction a lack of cooperation - up to and including the loss of a residence permit.

Comprehensive ban on cell phones

The SVP described integrative teaching as a failure. This "integration at any price" must be ended immediately. It was essential to reintroduce special classes. The SVP also wants to enforce a ban on cell phones in all schools in the country. In contrast, it wants to promote classic "offline content" such as home economics, handicrafts, drawing and gymnastics.

The SVP now wants to turn its package of demands into reality with various initiatives in the cantons. It wants to leave out the federal government. Federalism has priority when it comes to education issues. The federal government should not have the power to impose anything on the cantons.

In the afternoon, the delegates will adopt the slogans for the votes on March 8.