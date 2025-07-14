Fribourg has imposed a 30 km/h speed limit across a large area in 2023. Traffic still flows. KEYSTONE

Federal Councillor Rösti and the Federal Roads Office want to get to grips with 30 km/h zones. What does science say about reduced speeds and how are cities reacting? An overview.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Albert Rösti wants to make it more difficult to set up 30 km/h zones in cities with a new ordinance.

Cities and the Association of Cities criticize the proposal as an encroachment on municipal autonomy and warn of negative consequences for noise protection, safety and quality of life.

Opponents of 30 km/h give greater weight to the flow of traffic and relativize its contribution to noise protection, road safety and pollutant emissions.

Traffic researcher Christof Knöri from the ZHAW cites the following results of a 30 km/h speed limit compared to a 50 km/h speed limit: less noise and greater road safety while maintaining the same level of efficiency. Show more

Since his election, Federal Councillor Albert Rösti has been seen as a man of the car and the oil industry. He is currently living up to this image by wanting to slow down the 30 km/h speed limit in cities.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) is drafting an ordinance that aims to restrict the scope for cities and other municipalities to impose 30 km/h speed limits on sections of main roads.

Astra confirms to blue News that the matter is being prepared so that the Federal Council can open a consultation process after the summer vacations.

This was triggered by a motion from National Councillor Peter Schilliger (FDP/LU), who is also a member of the TCS Board of Directors. The motion calls for the Road Traffic Act to be amended to make 50 km/h the rule on "traffic-oriented" roads and 30 km/h the exception.

The initiative raises questions - traffic planning, political, legal.

How are the cities reacting?

The Association of Cities, which represents the interests of large Swiss cities, interprets the initiative in the Tages-Anzeiger as a restriction of the cities' room for maneuver. It remains to be seen whether Rösti's plans will violate municipal autonomy - a cornerstone of Swiss federalism.

The Association of Cities says: "We will be involved in the consultation process and will work with partner organizations to ensure that the motion is implemented in a way that is as compatible as possible for the people in the cities and municipalities affected by the motion."

The reason: as road owners and political actors, cities must protect the population from noise by law. They would also have to advocate for traffic safety and quality of life in public spaces.

Unclear how far Rösti will go

The ordinance is currently being examined by various federal offices, writes the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, citing Albert Rösti's head of communications. The Federal Council is expected to open the consultation process in September.

The wording of the decree has therefore not yet been finalized. Accordingly, the responsible offices of the cities of Basel and Bern are taking a wait-and-see approach when asked by blue News how they will react to the directive from Bern.

"We don't want to speculate, as the content is not yet known. However, any interference in municipal autonomy would certainly be regrettable. The municipalities and cities concerned know very well themselves where 30 km/h makes sense and where it doesn't," says Bern. Basel does not want to make any statement on how to deal with an ordinance whose text is not yet known.

Zurich ventures a little further and expresses concern about Federal Councillor Rösti's proposal: "From the city's point of view, the scope for cities and municipalities to design 30 km/h zones would be noticeably restricted. This would contradict the autonomy of the municipalities when it comes to traffic regulations."

Who currently has the right to impose a 30 km/h speed limit?

The Swiss Federal Road Traffic Act currently stipulates that the maximum speed limit in urban areas is 50 km/h. However, municipal authorities have the right to issue deviations from this.

However, the law does not apply everywhere, as the Federal Roads Office explains: "The cantons are responsible for cantonal roads, while the municipalities are responsible for municipal roads." This is regulated in the Swiss Signalization Ordinance.

Zurich and Winterthur can set speed limits on their territory largely independently, even on cantonal roads and traffic routes of supra-regional importance. According to Astra, this is unique in Switzerland. In contrast, other municipalities generally have to obtain cantonal approval for 30 km/h speed limits on cantonal roads.

The city of Zurich regularly argues with the canton about urban roads with reduced speeds. Citizens are therefore calling for clarification with the so-called "mobility initiative" - in the interests of motorists. It has a similar thrust to Rösti's ordinance. The Zurich cantonal parliament is in favor of the proposal, but the city council of Zurich has launched a referendum.

In Bern, too, newly created sections with a speed limit of 30 km/h sometimes lead to negotiations in the cantonal council or in court - even up to the Federal Supreme Court. Most recently, the Grand Council - the canton's parliament - imposed a moratorium on 30 km/h speed limits on roads with heavy traffic. However, ongoing projects are not affected by this, according to cantonal councillor Christoph Neuhaus (SVP).

What will change with Rösti's ordinance?

That is not clear until the wording has been finalized. What is certain is that the municipalities will find it more difficult to create 30 km/h sections. At least that is what the Schilliger motion demands. This affects traffic-oriented roads, i.e. those that are passed by a particularly large number of vehicles every day. Here, 50 km/h should be the rule and 30 km/h the exception.

The Association of Towns and Cities counters that this request has already been met: "The hierarchy of the road network is already ensured by the towns and cities."

Unlike laws, there is no referendum option for ordinances. It is currently unclear when the ordinance on 30 km/h on traffic routes will come into force. In general, ordinances can be implemented more quickly than if a law has to be amended or created first.

The Astra argues to blue News that the traffic regulations affected by the Schilliger motion are already at ordinance level: "No amendment to the Road Traffic Act is necessary to implement the motion. For this reason, implementation at ordinance level is planned." This refers to the "Ordinance on 30 km/h zones and shared zones".

What are the arguments of the opponents of 30 km/h?

If you drive slower, you will reach your destination later. If you drive exactly and continuously at 50 km/h, it takes 2 minutes and 24 seconds to drive 2 kilometers. At 30 km/h, the same takes 4 minutes.

Of course, even the opponents of 30 km/h should be aware that they can rarely drive 2 kilometers at 50 km/h at a stretch in cities. Traffic lights, traffic jams, pedestrian crossings and other factors reduce the average speed. Nevertheless, a 30 km/h speed limit costs time, at least in phases of low traffic volume.

The arguments listed in the canton of Zurich's bourgeois mobility initiative are the same as those put forward in the rest of Switzerland: "Speed reductions lead to capacity losses for both private and public transport and also delay emergency services."

In addition, 30 km/h speed limits do not reduce noise pollution, but rather spread it across the neighborhoods by diverting traffic. Noise protection through low-noise surfaces and "more modern drive concepts" would be more effective - although it is not clear whether this refers to electric cars.

What is hardly ever missing from the arguments of opponents of the 30 km/h speed limit is that the 30 km/h speed limit has been ideologically justified harassment by the enemies of the car.

What are the arguments in favor of 30 km/h from the proponents' point of view?

The cities and municipalities that have a 30 km/h speed limit point to three main points: At a maximum speed of 30 km/h, noise decreases, road safety increases and vehicles emit fewer pollutants. "In addition, the quality of life increases for all people who use these streets," adds the association of cities.

The argument is also often put forward that a 30 km/h speed limit ensures a more even flow of traffic, as the average speed in cities rarely exceeds 30 km/h anyway.

"Every urban road is populated. A 30 km/h speed limit is a cost-effective and relatively simple way to relieve residents of noise and pollutants and make the streets safer," explains Daniel Hofer, Co-Head of Communications at the Basel-Stadt Department of Construction and Transport. The city of Bern puts forward the same arguments.

Zurich also argues that the city is obliged by federal environmental law to reduce road noise. Lost public transport times would be compensated for by construction measures or a more frequent timetable.

What does science say?

Christof Knöri has a master's degree in environmental sciences from ETH and a doctorate in geography. He heads the Sustainable Mobility Group at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences, ZHAW.

"The effect of a 30 km/h speed limit is most evident when it comes to noise," he says. "The average noise reduction of two to four decibels doesn't sound like much at first. But because the noise peaks when accelerating in particular are broken up, it is significantly quieter compared to 50 km/h."

Road safety also increases: the braking distance of a car traveling at 30 km/h is only half that of a car traveling at 50 km/h. In other words: where the slower vehicle is already stationary, the faster one has not even started to brake because of the reaction time. According to Knöri, the effects can be seen in the accident statistics: there are fewer collisions and their consequences are less serious.

The smallest difference between 50 and 30 km/h is in terms of pollutant emissions. "The decisive factor here is the volume of traffic, not the speed," explains Knöri. The driving style has the greater influence: accelerating hard causes significantly more emissions than a restrained driving style.

The Schilliger motion argues that traffic flows more efficiently if 50 instead of 30 km/h is permitted on main roads. However, the studies that have investigated this have not come to a clear conclusion. "Of course, more cars pass a traffic light in a green phase at 50 km/h than at 30 km/h. But the average speed depends on the number of junctions - i.e. traffic lights, crossroads, traffic circles, pedestrian crossings and the like - that have to be passed per route unit."

The more often vehicles have to slow down or stop - whether due to traffic signals or other road users - the slower they travel. "On particularly busy roads with lots of traffic and junctions, traffic often even flows more smoothly at 30 km/h because there is less acceleration and braking." However, the difference is small.

The same applies to traffic jams. "There is no more congestion on main roads with a 30 km/h speed limit than on those with a 50 km/h speed limit," says Knöri.

Opponents of a 30 km/h speed limit often cite alternative traffic. This shifts emissions from the main road to residential areas. Knöri counters this: "Where avoidance traffic has been investigated after the introduction of 30 km/h on main roads, this has not been found. Whether drivers choose other routes depends on whether they are allowed to drive faster there."

If a 30 km/h route can be avoided by taking a 50 km/h route, some drivers will do so - "but only if this actually saves time," says Knöri. As a rule, however, residential areas in cities are declared 30 km/h zones first. "So it's often not worth avoiding them. Avoiding traffic is a question of opportunity."

The time loss determined in studies is also less than many would expect: It is between two and six percent. A ten-minute journey then takes 12 to 36 seconds longer. At night, the effect is somewhat stronger, namely five to seven percent - so ten minutes can become up to 10 minutes and 42 seconds.

The situation is similar for public transport, which can also be affected by a 30 km/h speed limit. "If buses and streetcars have their own lanes, the difference is negligible." Here, too, the road situation is decisive: junctions also slow down public transport. The canton of Lucerne has calculated that a 15-minute bus journey from the suburb of Emmenbrücke to Lucerne railroad station is extended by an average of 16 seconds during rush hour due to 30 km/h zones, and by 31 seconds during off-peak times.

Traffic science cannot refute one criticism of the 30 km/h speed limit: in theory, emergency vehicles do tend to take a little longer to get to their destination. The city of Freiburg introduced a 30 km/h speed limit across most of the city in 2023. One year later, however, the fire department did not notice any loss of time compared to the time before 30 km/h, as the Beobachter reports.

Lucerne states in a report that there have never been any appeals against a 30 km/h zone due to longer arrival times for emergency vehicles, but only because the Martin horn has to be used more frequently at lower speed limits, which results in more noise.

To summarize: According to scientific studies, 30 km/h reduces noise, increases road safety and only moderately increases journey times. Avoidance traffic only occurs where there are alternative routes with a higher speed limit. Traffic jams do not become more frequent at 30 km/h. Public transport and emergency vehicles also reach their destination with so little loss of time that this is not an argument against the measure. The subjective perception on an empty road with a 30 km/h speed limit may convey a different picture - but the data is clear. All this applies more to densely populated areas than to the countryside.

Traffic expert Knöri concludes by emphasizing that the effects of reducing the speed limit to 30 km/h have already been extensively researched. The canton of Lucerne, for example, answers many controversial questions about 30 km/h in a dossier. This is based on studies, the list of which fills more than three closely printed pages.