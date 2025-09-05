An accident occurred on Lake Biel on Wednesday. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A 78-year-old woman has died after a swimming accident in Lake Biel. Third parties pulled her unconscious from the water on Wednesday - but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

A swimmer has died after a swimming accident in Lake Biel. According to the Bern cantonal police, a report of a lifeless person in the water near Sutz (municipality of Sutz-Lattrigen) was received shortly after 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the information available so far, the woman was in an emergency situation in the area of the lido for as yet unexplained reasons. Third parties pulled the 78-year-old woman out of the water and immediately began first aid measures. Rescue workers continued resuscitation and took the woman to hospital.

The Swiss woman from the canton of Bern succumbed to her injuries there on Thursday.

In addition to the police, two ambulance teams were also deployed. The Bernese Jura-Seeland regional public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.