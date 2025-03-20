The municipality of Glarus has a spending problem. Keystone

The municipality of Glarus has to make savings. The municipal council has presented comprehensive measures - with massive consequences for the leisure sector.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Glarus swimming pool will remain closed in summer and the Dreieck ski lift will be discontinued.

Six municipal restaurants are to be sold, allotment gardens abandoned or privatized.

The municipal assembly will decide in the fall - heated debates are foreseeable. Show more

The municipality of Glarus is forced to take drastic cost-cutting measures: Four million francs are to be saved each year. The municipal council has presented a series of measures that affect all areas of public life - and are unlikely to meet with much enthusiasm among residents.

Specifically, the swimming pool in Glarus will remain closed this summer, which means a saving of 150,000 francs, according to the Glarner Nachrichten newspaper. The approximately 13,000 inhabitants of Glarus will also have to do without leisure activities in winter: The Dreieck ski lift will be shut down. The municipal council wants to either dismantle the ski lift or sell it, which will save a further 20,000 francs.

The municipality is also planning to sell six of its restaurants, including the well-known "Schützenhaus" and the "Schwammhöhe" with its picturesque view over Lake Klöntal. The sale of these restaurants is expected to save CHF 500,000 a year. The municipality will also avoid investment costs of up to 20 million francs in the coming years.

Allotment gardens are not spared either

The allotment gardens are also affected by the cost-cutting measures. The administration of these gardens costs the municipality 40,000 francs a year, which is why they are either to be closed or handed over to private interested parties.

The final decision on the cost-cutting measures will be made at the municipal assembly in the fall. No prophet who predicts emotional discussions there.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.