Foreigners are no longer allowed to swim in an outdoor pool in the Jura. Maps

One summer, one swimming pool - but not for everyone: the town of Pruntrut is massively restricting access for foreign guests. The criticism comes not only from France, but also from Swiss authorities.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you For capacity reasons, the town of Pruntrut JU has banned access to the swimming pool for foreign guests - mainly from France - until the end of August, which has led to international criticism.

Mayor Philippe Eggertswyler is surprised by the controversy, but defends the decision as a pragmatic measure.

The Federal Commission against Racism criticizes the ban as "irritating" and not non-discriminatory, even if it is not punishable by law. Show more

The mayor of Pruntrut JU, Philippe Eggertswyler, did not expect such controversy surrounding the swimming pool access restriction. He has received many inquiries and also support over the past few days.

"It's never easy to make a decision like this," Eggertswyler told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday. "Some people have a perception of it that may not be entirely correct."

Last week, the city council and the municipal association of the district of Pruntrut banned access to the garden pool for non-Swiss residents. The measure is valid until 31 August and mainly affects bathers from France, as the small town is located around ten kilometers from the border.

International media have also picked up on the controversy. The mayor had to respond to many press inquiries, some of which came from Germany and Austria. "We are not professionals, we are doing the best we can. In a legislative period, there are always times that are more difficult than others," said Eggertswyler.

French parliamentarians have also reacted, such as Matthieu Bloch, a member of the National Assembly. A meeting between him and Eggertswyler is planned. In a statement, the Federal Commission against Racism (FCR) also declared that this general ban is "irritating", even if it is not punishable by law. It violates the constitutional principle of non-discrimination.