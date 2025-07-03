After 2020, the municipality of Porrentruy is once again restricting access to the swimming pool for foreigners. Google Street View

In Porrentruy JU, only Swiss nationals and people with certain permits will be allowed to visit the swimming pool. This measure is aimed primarily at young people from France.

The municipality of Porrentruy is restricting access to the swimming pool for foreigners from July 4 to August 31.

According to the municipality, the reason for this is the bad behavior of French youths and a lack of space.

There are exceptions for cross-border commuters and tourists. Show more

The municipality of Porrentruy in the canton of Jura has decided to restrict access to its swimming pool to Swiss nationals and people with certain permits.

This regulation applies from July 4 to August 31. It mainly affects young people from neighboring French regions who have allegedly attracted attention in the past due to misconduct.

Lionel Maitre, who is responsible for leisure activities at the Porrentruy district council, explains according to "Watson" that the measure is not aimed at all French people.

Not the first time

French cross-border commuters who have a valid Swiss work permit may continue to visit the swimming pool with their families. This decision is intended to prevent cross-border commuters from being disadvantaged.

"Franzosen" dürfen in Porrentruy JU nicht mehr in die Badi pic.twitter.com/oVzUV6X5QQ — Cynthior 🇺🇦🗽🎗️ (@Cynthior1) July 3, 2025

Such a restriction was already introduced in 2020 after several incidents involving young people from France. Since the start of the current summer season, over twenty people have been banned from the pool.

Most of these people are reportedly from France, while only a few are from Switzerland. Another reason for the access restriction is the closure of the swimming pool in Delle on the French side.

Exception for tourists

This closure has increased the pressure on the swimming pool in Porrentruy. The swimming pool in Delle is expected to reopen on July 8, but the problems could be repeated there too.

The municipality of Porrentruy also wants to use the measure to keep the number of visitors to the swimming pool at a sustainable level. The swimming pool has a capacity of 900 to 1000 people. Many of the troublemakers come from socially disadvantaged neighborhoods on the other side of the border, where relations with the authorities are often problematic.

Foreign tourists staying in Porrentruy can obtain a vacation card that gives them access to the swimming pool. These cards are issued by the local hotels and campsites.

