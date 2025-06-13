The Schwammhöhe mountain inn - high above the Klöntalersee - is to pass into private hands. Google Street View

The municipality of Glarus is short of money. The municipal council is therefore planning a drastic savings program. The municipal assembly is due to take place on Friday.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Glarus swimming pool will remain closed this summer.

The municipal council is planning further drastic cost-cutting measures, including the sale of six restaurants and the privatization of allotment gardens.

The municipal assembly takes place on Friday - heated debates are foreseeable. Show more

What the municipal council is proposing to the Glarus electorate is quite something: the outdoor pool will remain closed this summer, the ski lift and allotment gardens are to be removed and the village pubs are to be sold. The reason: the municipality of Glarus is forced to take drastic cost-cutting measures.

Annual savings of four million francs are to be made. The municipal council has presented a series of measures that affect all areas of public life - and are unlikely to meet with much enthusiasm among residents.

Specifically, the swimming pool in Glarus will remain closed this summer, which means a saving of 150,000 francs. The approximately 13,000 people of Glarus will also have to do without leisure activities in winter: The Dreieck ski lift will be shut down. The municipal council wants to either dismantle the ski lift or sell it, which will save a further CHF 20,000.

Municipal meeting on Friday

The municipality is also planning to sell six of its restaurants, including the well-known "Schützenhaus" and the "Schwammhöhe" with its picturesque view over the Klöntalersee. The sale of these restaurants is expected to save CHF 500,000 a year. The municipality will also avoid investment costs of up to 20 million francs in the coming years.

The allotment gardens are also affected by the cost-cutting measures. Managing these gardens costs the municipality 40,000 francs a year, which is why they are either to be closed or handed over to private interested parties.

Today, Friday, the municipal council and residents will meet at the municipal assembly. Although the budget for the coming year is not on the agenda until the municipal assembly in the fall, it is difficult to imagine that the topic will be completely ignored. Accordingly, heated discussions are likely to take place. blue News is on site and will continue to follow the issue closely.

