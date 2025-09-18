According to the DDPS, the training will enable the Swiss Armed Forces to prepare ideally for the introduction of the F-35 jets. KEYSTONE

Swiss pilots have completed simulator training for the new F-35 fighter jet in the USA for the first time. They were trained for a week in Fort Worth (Texas).

The so-called Manned Tactical Simulator is intended to familiarize the crews with the capabilities and procedures of the jet.

According to the DDPS, the training is an important step for the planned introduction of the first F-35 in Switzerland. Show more

A team of pilots and specialists from the Swiss Air Force completed a one-week flight simulator training course in Fort Worth (USA) in August in preparation for the F-35 procurement. The simulator was specially developed for training on this fighter jet.

The training is part of the ongoing introduction of the new F-35 fighter jet in Switzerland, the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) announced on Thursday. In the so-called Manned Tactical Simulator, pilots are familiarized with the capabilities of the fighter aircraft in a simulator environment.

The aim is to familiarize them with "the technological edge" of the F-35 and the new procedures associated with it, the statement continues. These training courses will enable the Swiss Armed Forces to optimally prepare for the introduction of the new fighter aircraft right from the start.

The first Swiss F-35s will be delivered to the USA from mid-2027, the DDPS continues. This training therefore marks an important milestone.

CHF 870 million already transferred

By mid-2025, Switzerland will have transferred CHF 870 million to the USA for the purchase of 36 F-35 fighter jets. By the end of the year, Switzerland should have paid CHF 1 billion, as the Federal Council stated last Monday in a written answer to National Council Question Time.

It was revealed in the summer that the purchase of the fighter jets will cost more than the CHF 6 billion approved in the referendum. There is talk of additional costs of CHF 0.65 to 1.3 billion.

The Federal Council wants to stick with the purchase, but wants to reanalyze it. Options are to be examined by the end of November. One of these options could be a reduction in the number of units, as DDPS head Martin Pfister (center) mentioned in mid-August.

According to the American authorities, a possible reduction in the number of units ordered is possible. They informed Switzerland that, from the US government's point of view, it is Switzerland's sovereign decision if it wants to order fewer F-35 jets.

An SP motion is also pending in the National Council, which wants to subject the possible additional credit to an optional referendum.

