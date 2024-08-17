The Swiss plane skidded off the runway. X

A Swiss flight from Tokyo to Zurich had to make an emergency landing in Kazakhstan on Saturday. During landing, the plane skidded off the runway.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss flight from Tokyo to Zurich had to make an emergency landing on Saturday.

The plane made an emergency landing in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

During landing, the plane skidded off the runway Show more

A Swiss airline plane on its way from Tokyo to Zurich had to make a stopover in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Saturday due to a medical emergency. During a turning maneuver on the runway, the front wheel of the aircraft got caught in a meadow.

The pilot had to make a 180-degree turn of the aircraft on the runway after landing, as the taxiway was closed at the time, a spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. The front wheel came off the runway and landed lightly in a meadow. This could also be seen in photos published by the portal "20 Minuten".

Plane is back on the runway

The aircraft was then brought back onto the runway. The passenger affected by the medical emergency was handed over to medical personnel, the spokeswoman continued. All other passengers are safe and well, it added. The passengers will now be brought to Zurich as quickly as possible. The incident is being investigated. The incident involved a Boeing 777 aircraft.