The Swiss plane had to turn back. Screenshot Flightradar

A Swiss flight from Zurich to Miami had to turn back due to a pilot feeling unwell. The Airbus A330 landed safely in Zurich.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss flight from Zurich to Miami was aborted after a pilot did not feel fit.

The A330 landed with a higher weight than usual, which required firefighters at Zurich Airport.

Swiss apologizes and covers all costs for rebooking, hotels and meals. Show more

A Swiss Airbus A330 en route from Zurich to Miami had to turn back over the Atlantic after one of the pilots felt unwell. The 123 passengers on flight LX66 landed safely in Zurich, where the fire department was on standby for the unscheduled landing.

"One of the pilots did not feel completely fit after the start of the flight", explained Swiss at the request of "Blick". For safety reasons, the cockpit crew decided to abort the flight and return to Zurich. The landing was safe and without any problems.

Return flight from Miami also canceled

As the A330 had loaded a lot of kerosene for the long-haul flight and did not have a fuel dump device, it had to land with a higher weight than usual. Swiss explained that this could "possibly lead to increased heating of the brakes". Firefighters were therefore on standby at Zurich Airport.

The Swiss aircraft had to turn around. Screenshot Flightradar

The return of the aircraft also had an impact on the planned return flight from Miami to Zurich (LX67), which had to be canceled. Swiss is currently working on rebookings for the affected passengers. "We apologize for the inconvenience caused," the airline announced. Costs for hotel accommodation, meals and transportation will be covered. Passengers also have the option of rebooking or canceling flights free of charge.