A Swiss Airlines Airbus was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Bangor, Maine, while en route from Zurich to New York. Apparently, an emergency call was made.

Here's what it's all about A Swiss Airbus 330 en route from Zurich to New York was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Bangor, Maine.

According to live flight data, the crew had previously transmitted the international emergency code 7700 and requested a diversion.

The exact reason for the detour is still unclear at this time. Summary created with

On Monday evening, Swiss Flight LX16, en route from Zurich to New York, was diverted to Bangor, Maine.

Swiss Flight LX16 took off from Zurich at 10:26 and was scheduled to land at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. According to AirLive, however, the crew of the Airbus A330-343 transmitted the international emergency code 7700 upon reaching the coast of Maine and requested a diversion to Bangor International Airport.

Unclear smoke

The plane landed safely in Bangor without further incident, Swiss said Monday evening in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Several Swiss media outlets had previously reported on the incident. The reason for the diversion was unclear smoke in the front section of the business class, the statement added.

According to Swiss, the local fire department was on standby as a precaution during the landing. The fire department inspected the aircraft after it landed and found no signs of fire or excessive heat. At this time, it is not yet possible to say with certainty what caused the smoke. Experts are now examining the aircraft.

Passengers and crew were unharmed

All 208 passengers and the crew are reported to be safe and sound. The airline is now assisting the passengers and working around the clock to arrange their onward travel.

According to Airlive, the airport is often used as an alternate airport for transatlantic flights in the event of emergencies or unplanned disruptions, in part because of its long runways.

Emergency code 7700 generally refers to an in-flight emergency. This may involve a medical emergency, technical problems, or other difficulties.

Just ten days ago, a similar incident occurred when another Airbus 330 had to turn back while en route from Zurich to Mumbai. The pilots had heard an “unusual, rumbling noise” and decided to return to Zurich via Innsbruck, as reported by blue News reported.