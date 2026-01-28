In recent days, the Italian government has called for the establishment of a joint investigation team to investigate the "Le Constellation" fire. (archive picture) Keystone

The Crans-Montana case is putting more strain on relations between Bern and Rome than officially acknowledged. Swiss and Italian judicial authorities should now work more closely together - on a technical level, but with political weight.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland and Italy want to meet at a technical level in mid-February to press ahead with the investigation into the deadly New Year's Eve attack in Crans-Montana.

The Italian government is calling for more intensive Swiss involvement, while Bern rejects political pressure from Rome and points to existing cooperation.

Despite diplomatic tensions, both sides emphasize that bilateral relations remain stable and that the focus is on clarification and justice. Show more

The investigation into the deadly New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana enters a new phase. The Valais public prosecutor's office will meet with Italian investigators in mid-February. This was confirmed to RSI by the Swiss ambassador in Rome, Roberto Balzaretti.

Balzaretti denied the accusation of political blackmail from Italy to RSI. "I do not believe that this is a case of blackmail from Rome," he said. The judicial authorities of both countries were already working together, and Valais had also declared its willingness to engage in talks.

In an interview with the CH-Media Group, the ambassador also emphasized that the central goal was to clarify the events. "The most important thing is to credibly show that we are looking for the truth," said Balzaretti. It was about facts, justice and possible sanctions.

"No blackmail from Rome"

In the RSI special news from Comano, Balzaretti also tried to calm the situation. The situation is "not very serious". For Italy, the main concern is for its nationals who have died abroad. Bilateral relations would not be affected by this.

Balzaretti went on to emphasize that the planned meeting in mid-February was not a delay. He told the daily newspaper "Le Temps " that the meeting should take place at a technical level. Italy had already asked for such a meeting before the formal request for mutual legal assistance.

Balzaretti also told CH Media that this was the earliest possible date for the public prosecutor's office in Rome.

The Italian judiciary submitted a request for mutual legal assistance to the Swiss Confederation on January 13. The Federal Office of Justice forwarded this to the public prosecutor's office in Valais one day later, as the FOJ informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. There is also the possibility of cooperating within the framework of so-called joint investigation teams.

Political pressure from Italy

The case is under political pressure: the Italian government is calling for Switzerland to be more closely involved in the investigation into the fire at the "Le Constellation" restaurant, in which several Italian nationals died or were injured.

On Monday, Italy's ambassador in Bern, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, was recalled to Rome and received by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. His return to Switzerland was made conditional on the formation of a joint investigation team. However, Balzaretti also told RSI that there was no question of a crisis between the two countries.