Alcohol is banned in Iran, but it is still available in the Swiss embassy. FDFA

With an explosive statement about an alcohol refrigerator in the Swiss embassy in Iran, Swiss ambassador Olivier Bangerter is causing tensions between Bern and Tehran.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss ambassador in Tehran caused diplomatic tensions in Iran, where alcohol is strictly forbidden, by making a statement about a fridge full of alcohol in the Swiss representation. ¨

The Iranian embassy sharply criticized the statement and reminded him of his duty as a diplomat to respect the laws of the host country.

The Swiss ambassador Olivier Bangerter is in Switzerland for security reasons. It remains to be seen if and when he will return to Tehran. Show more

At a media conference in Bern, Olivier Bangerter openly reveals what is behind the walls of the Swiss residence in Tehran: a fridge full of alcohol. A provocation in strict Shiite Iran, where alcohol is forbidden.

The reaction was not long in coming. The Iranian embassy in Bern was not pleased when asked by the Blick newspaper and reminded everyone in no uncertain terms of the Vienna Diplomatic Convention: anyone enjoying diplomatic privileges must also respect the laws of the host country. Public statements of this kind are considered an affront in the mullah dictatorship.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is trying to appease the situation. The ambassador has "always carried out his duties in accordance with international obligations", it says. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what will happen next for Bangerter. He is currently in Switzerland for security reasons - while other states continue to maintain a diplomatic presence in Tehran.

Moreover, unlike in previous conflicts, Switzerland is not in demand as a mediator. This role is currently being played by the Pakistani government.