"Mocking prices" Swiss Animal Protection criticizes auction of horses from scandalous farm in Ramiswil

SDA

27.11.2025 - 15:21

The Swiss Animal Welfare Association takes exception to the auction of the Ramiswil horses held yesterday, Wednesday, in Bern. Before the auction, the Solothurn authorities had been offered the opportunity to collect surplus horses. Now many have been sold "at ridiculous prices".

Keystone-SDA

27.11.2025, 15:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On November 6 and 7, the Solothurn authorities evacuated a farm in Ramiswil because animals were being mistreated there.
  • Yesterday, 35 of the confiscated horses were auctioned off.
  • Animal welfare groups are now criticizing the auction by the canton for "ridiculous prices".
Show more

The veterinary service of the canton of Solothurn is responsible for the confiscation, accommodation and sale of the horses: According to today's press release, Swiss Animal Protection has offered the Solothurn authorities to take in horses that cannot be sold at the minimum price envisaged at a suitable sanctuary.

Many animals have now been sold at ridiculous prices to professional horse dealers, where quick profit through resale - including to slaughterhouses - takes precedence over long-term animal welfare. Following the killing of 120 dogs in the same animal welfare case in Ramiswil, this raises further critical questions about the actions of the authorities.

Ramiswil SO. Vets rescue dozens of farmyard cattle - all help comes too late for 120 dogs

Ramiswil SOVets rescue dozens of farmyard cattle - all help comes too late for 120 dogs

At the horse auction yesterday, Wednesday, it took three rounds for all the animals to find new owners. There were price reductions in each of the last two rounds.

Animal welfare assured

The head of the Solothurn Agricultural Office, Felix Schibli, emphasized yesterday that it was important to the authorities that the animals were sent to places where animal welfare was assured. The bidders had to prove this before the auction.

The Haflinger mare Shakira and her foal Spirit at yesterday's auction in Bern.
The Haflinger mare Shakira and her foal Spirit at yesterday's auction in Bern.
KEYSTONE

Schibli went on to explain that the sales prices of the Ramiswil horses on Wednesday were "massively above the slaughter prices". This means that there is a guarantee that the horses will have a future in their new homes.

The canton of Solothurn raised around CHF 54,000 from the auction. This sum is unlikely to cover the legal costs of the animal welfare case, according to the Solothurn authorities.

