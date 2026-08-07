In just 33 days, the Arctic Row team crossed the Arctic. During their journey, the four Swiss athletes—who also wanted to raise awareness about melting ice—set at least four records.

The four Swiss members of Team Arctic Row have set at least four records.

Four Records in 33 Days Swiss Are the First to Cross the Arctic Entirely in a Rowing Boat

Here's what it's all about A team of adventurers crossed the Arctic in a rowboat.

The four Swiss spent 33 days at sea.

In the process, they broke at least four records, including the first complete crossing of the Arctic in a rowboat.

The expedition was also made possible by the melting of the Arctic ice—a fact that the adventurers want to draw attention to. Summary created with

After 33 days at sea, the Arctic Row team is back on solid ground. The four Swiss rowers have rowed across the Arctic for the first time. During their mission, they braved adverse weather conditions and set new standards in the process.

Their first steps on land were still a bit tentative—after such a long time at sea, Florian Ramp, Roman Möckli, Frederik Jacobs, and Ben von Mitzlaff first had to get used to the feeling of solid ground beneath their feet again.

Upon arriving in the Faroe Islands, the four were welcomed by local residents and family members who had traveled there to meet them.

33 days at sea

The Swiss team has succeeded for the first time in crossing the Arctic entirely under its own power. The records set by the four rowers during their journey are further proof of the team’s remarkable achievement.

Her pioneering achievements—including the first complete crossing of the Arctic by rowboat and the longest total distance covered by a team of four in the Arctic Ocean (also known as the Polar Sea)—are to be officially recognized.

When the Swiss adventurers set out on their expedition from Longyearbyen, Norway, on July 3, they weighed seven to ten kilograms more. The repetitive physical activity and lack of opportunities for movement during the 33-day trek had taken a toll on their reserves.

Weeks Without Sun

For weeks, the four of them didn't see a single ray of sunshine. During a storm, water seeped into the cabins, which could no longer be kept dry after that, and in which the four of them were forced to huddle together at times.

“Our adventure was tough,” the team wrote in retrospect, noting that they had pushed themselves to their limits—and not just physically—during the crossing. Now, they said upon their arrival, it was time to come to terms with the extraordinary circumstances of the past few weeks.

Jacobs, in particular—who had never rowed in the ocean before—had his doubts beforehand: The crossing was his first experience with extreme sports. And in the process, he realized that his body was capable of more than he ever thought possible.

Melting ice made the expedition possible

“We’ve pushed our own limits. We’ve proven that a lot is possible if you just take the first step,” wrote the team, which also hopes to encourage others to push their own limits.

The four also want to use the expedition to draw attention to another boundary that is currently shifting. “The fact that we were able to row so far north was only possible because the ice is melting more and more,” Möckli noted.

Together with his team, he wants to encourage people to take care of the Earth. The donations they collected on their journey across the Arctic Ocean will also be used for climate protection.