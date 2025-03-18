A Swiss Army infantry fighting vehicle has crashed into the River Aare in Uttigen BE. (archive picture) Bild: sda

A Swiss Army tank has crashed into the River Aare. The vehicle left the road in Uttigen BE. The three occupants were rescued.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss Army infantry fighting vehicle has crashed into the River Aare in Uttigen BE.

The accident occurred at a driving school.

The three occupants were able to escape from the tank. They were taken to hospital. Show more

Accident in Uttigen BE: A Swiss Army infantry fighting vehicle veered off the road at a driving school run by Armored School 21 and crashed into the River Aare. According to eyewitnesses, the occupants are said to have rescued themselves from the tank while screaming.

An army spokesman told 20 Minuten that three recruits were injured during a driving school at Armored School 21. The three recruits in the crashed vehicle were rescued by civilian rescue workers and transported to a hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the rest of the convoy, which according to the spokesperson consisted of eight armored personnel carriers, was able to fall off the cliff in time. Luckily, if the tank had fallen in any other way, the recruits in it might not have been able to save themselves.

The military justice system has launched an investigation into the accident.