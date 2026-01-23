They fly to places where others flee. Three Swiss Army helicopters are battling wildfires, extreme heat, and thick smoke in Corsica. The experienced crews know that the greatest danger often lies in the unexpected.

There were 22 people on board the three Super Puma helicopters, including firefighting specialists, mechanics, and two members of the SDC's humanitarian aid team.

Here's what it's all about Three Swiss Army helicopters are assisting in the fight against severe wildfires in Corsica.

The crews are battling heat, smoke, and challenging flying conditions in the mountains.

The biggest challenge remains the unpredictable nature of the fires. Summary created with

Three Swiss Army helicopters took off Tuesday from the Locarno TI military airfield to help fight wildfires on the French island of Corsica. The mission presents several challenges, including heat, smoke, and unexpected situations.

A total of 22 people are on board the three Super Puma helicopters, including firefighting specialists, mechanics, and two members of the humanitarian aid team from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). They will coordinate aid efforts on the ground, says mission leader Patrick Egli. The first firefighting missions are scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

"The biggest challenges are the surprises," Egli continues. The situation is challenging in and of itself, with another heat wave forecast. “That’s why we have a team on site that’s capable of finding solutions to problems we haven’t yet anticipated,” says Egli. The team has the necessary skills and knowledge and is well prepared.

Helicopter pilot Tobias Müller said the mission involves extinguishing fires on the ground and supporting local emergency responders. “We are currently determining exactly what our area of operation will be.” The Federal Council has set the duration of the mission at one week. However, they are open to extending the mission if support is still needed.

Heat and Smoke: A Challenge

The biggest challenge is coordinating the emergency responders on the ground. Added to that is the heat from the fire and the weather, as well as the smoke—which limits visibility. “This makes the whole operation challenging from a flight perspective.” A great deal of coordination is needed because of the other helicopters and airplanes on the scene. Corsica, like Switzerland, has mountains, so we know how to fly in that kind of terrain.

The mission falls under the overall responsibility of the Swiss Confederation’s Humanitarian Aid Division, which is part of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). The costs associated with the mission are covered by existing appropriations from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and the Federal Department of Defense (FDD).

Since Saturday, approximately 30 members of the Geneva Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services have also been assisting with firefighting efforts on the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux (F). This mission is expected to last until August 1.