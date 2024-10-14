Austria has been shaken by a series of bomb threats in recent weeks, which have disrupted public life in various places across the country.
The threats targeted numerous facilities, including train stations, schools, a shopping center, a bank and a government building. Cities throughout Austria were affected, from St. Pölten and Klagenfurt to Bregenz, Graz, Linz and Eisenstadt.
The police have now arrested the suspected threat perpetrator. He is a Swiss man (20). He was arrested following a European arrest warrant and is currently in custody, writes the "Krone" newspaper, citing the authorities.