  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

International arrest warrant Swiss man arrested after numerous bomb threats

Sven Ziegler

14.10.2024

The Swiss man has been arrested. (symbolic picture)
The Swiss man has been arrested. (symbolic picture)
Marcus Brandt/dpa

Numerous bomb threats brought life in Austria to a partial standstill. Now the investigators have struck and arrested the alleged perpetrator. He is a Swiss national.

14.10.2024, 12:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Numerous bomb threats brought life in Austria to a partial standstill.
  • Now the investigators have struck and arrested the alleged perpetrator.
  • He is a Swiss national.
Show more

Austria has been shaken by a series of bomb threats in recent weeks, which have disrupted public life in various places across the country.

The threats targeted numerous facilities, including train stations, schools, a shopping center, a bank and a government building. Cities throughout Austria were affected, from St. Pölten and Klagenfurt to Bregenz, Graz, Linz and Eisenstadt.

The police have now arrested the suspected threat perpetrator. He is a Swiss man (20). He was arrested following a European arrest warrant and is currently in custody, writes the "Krone" newspaper, citing the authorities.

+++ Update to follow +++