The Swiss man has been arrested. (symbolic picture) Marcus Brandt/dpa

Numerous bomb threats brought life in Austria to a partial standstill. Now the investigators have struck and arrested the alleged perpetrator. He is a Swiss national.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Numerous bomb threats brought life in Austria to a partial standstill.

Now the investigators have struck and arrested the alleged perpetrator.

He is a Swiss national. Show more

Austria has been shaken by a series of bomb threats in recent weeks, which have disrupted public life in various places across the country.

The threats targeted numerous facilities, including train stations, schools, a shopping center, a bank and a government building. Cities throughout Austria were affected, from St. Pölten and Klagenfurt to Bregenz, Graz, Linz and Eisenstadt.

The police have now arrested the suspected threat perpetrator. He is a Swiss man (20). He was arrested following a European arrest warrant and is currently in custody, writes the "Krone" newspaper, citing the authorities.

+++ Update to follow +++