The iconic Lindor balls will no longer be served in Swiss Business Class. Keystone

In future, Swiss passengers in Business and Premium Economy Class will enjoy chocolates from Lucerne-based manufacturer Aeschbach - Lindt has to make way.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss is replacing Lindor balls in Business and Premium Economy Class with chocolates from Aeschbach Chocolatier.

The change follows an invitation to tender and is part of an upgrading strategy for the chocolate service.

The classic Swiss Schöggeli from Frey will remain on offer in all classes. Show more

Swiss has announced a change to its chocolate offering for Business and Premium Economy Class passengers. Previously, Lindor balls from the well-known Zurich chocolate manufacturer Lindt were offered in these classes. These will now be replaced by chocolates from Lucerne-based company Aeschbach Chocolatier, as reported by CH Media newspapers.

According to airline spokesman Michael Stief, this is part of a strategy to upgrade the chocolate service on board. The decision was made following a tender in which Aeschbach impressed with its handmade pralines and truffles.

The classic Swiss Schöggeli will remain in the range. Keystone

However, the classic Swiss-Schöggeli, which has been produced by Migros' industrial subsidiary Frey for ten years, will be retained in all classes. Over 19 million of these chocolate pieces are distributed every year.