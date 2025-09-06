Swiss has announced a change to its chocolate offering for Business and Premium Economy Class passengers. Previously, Lindor balls from the well-known Zurich chocolate manufacturer Lindt were offered in these classes. These will now be replaced by chocolates from Lucerne-based company Aeschbach Chocolatier, as reported by CH Media newspapers.
According to airline spokesman Michael Stief, this is part of a strategy to upgrade the chocolate service on board. The decision was made following a tender in which Aeschbach impressed with its handmade pralines and truffles.
However, the classic Swiss-Schöggeli, which has been produced by Migros' industrial subsidiary Frey for ten years, will be retained in all classes. Over 19 million of these chocolate pieces are distributed every year.