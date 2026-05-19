59 bee species are already extinct, honey bees are struggling to survive - a popular initiative is now intended to remedy the situation. A broad alliance launched the "Bee Initiative" on Tuesday.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A broad alliance of beekeeping associations, Friends of Nature Switzerland and the Future 3 Foundation has launched the "Bee Initiative" and wants to enshrine pollination by insects in the Federal Constitution.

Almost half of the more than 600 species of wild bees in Switzerland are endangered, 59 species are considered extinct - honey bees are also under pressure.

The initiators criticize the Federal Council for doing too little to combat insect extinction, despite parliamentary initiatives and petitions with 245,000 signatures. Show more

A broad alliance has launched the popular initiative "Bee Initiative". It aims to enshrine the pollination of cultivated and wild plants by insects in the Federal Constitution.

The collection of signatures starts on Tuesday, one day before Bee Day. According to the press release, the initiative is backed by the beekeeping associations of all three language regions, Friends of Nature Switzerland and the Future 3 Foundation.

The initiators are warning of the decline of wild bees and other pollinator insects. According to the FOEN and info fauna Red List of 2024, almost half of the more than 600 wild bee species in Switzerland are endangered and 59 species are considered extinct.

Honey bees also affected

Honey bees are also under pressure, for example from diseases, the Varroa mite and invasive species such as the Asian hornet. Unlike wild bees, however, honey bees are kept and cared for by beekeepers.

A bee covered in pollen collects nectar from an apple tree. Many wild bee species are endangered. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

It is undisputed that pollination is of great value to agriculture. An Agroscope study from 2017 estimates the direct benefit value of insect pollination in Swiss agriculture at between CHF 205 and 479 million per year. Fruit, berries and certain arable crops in particular benefit from this.

Initiative does not prescribe any measures

The initiative demands that the Confederation and cantons ensure pollination by insects. The federal government should issue regulations that promote the populations and diversity of native pollinators. In addition, the necessary financial and human resources should be made available. The initiative does not specify how exactly the goal is to be achieved.

Eidgenössische Volksinitiative «Für die Sicherung der Bestäubung von Kultur- und Wildpflanzen durch Insekten (Bienen-Initiative)» Die Bundesverfassung1 wird wie folgt geändert: Art. 78a Bestäubung 1 Bund und Kantone anerkennen die unerlässliche Rolle der Bestäubung für die Erhaltung der natürlichen Lebensgrundlagen. Sie sorgen im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten für die Sicherung der Bestäubung von Kultur- und Wildpflanzen durch Insekten. Sie setzen die zur Erreichung dieses Ziels erforderlichen Ressourcen ein. 2 Der Bund erlässt Vorschriften zur Förderung der Bestände und der Vielfalt von Bienen und anderen einheimischen Bestäuberinsekten, insbesondere mittels Massnahmen, die deren Erhaltung in einem günstigen Zustand gewährleisten. Die Förderung muss der wirtschaftlichen und gesellschaftlichen Bedeutung der Bestäubung angemessen sein. 3 Der Bund unterstützt die Anstrengungen der Kantone, der Gemeinden und der Wirtschaft. Es sollen insbesondere Anreize zur Bereitstellung, zum Unterhalt und zur qualitativen Verbesserung von naturnahen Lebensräumen geschaffen werden. Art. 197 Ziff. 172 Übergangsbestimmung zu Art. 78a (Bestäubung) Die Bundesversammlung erlässt die Ausführungsbestimmungen zu Artikel 78a spätestens vier Jahre nach dessen Annahme durch Volk und Stände. Treten die Ausführungsbestimmungen innerhalb dieser Frist nicht in Kraft, so erlässt der Bundesrat die Ausführungsbestimmungen in Form einer Verordnung. Die Verordnung gilt bis zum Inkrafttreten der von der Bundesversammlung erlassenen Ausführungsbestimmungen. Ich möchte es genauer wissen

The initiators cite more flowering areas, better networked habitats, less light pollution and stronger action against invasive species as possible measures.

The Alliance criticizes the Federal Council. Since 2013, Parliament has passed five initiatives to protect bees and insects, four of which were unanimous. In addition, two petitions have reached 80,000 and 165,000 signatures.

Nevertheless, the measures are insufficient in the view of the initiators: in the Biodiversity Action Plan 2025 to 2030, only three million francs have been earmarked over six years to combat insect mortality, mainly for concepts and recommendations.

The committee wants to collect the necessary 100,000 valid signatures without commercial collection companies. According to the press release, the initiative committee includes politicians from various parties and parts of the country as well as representatives from science and civil society.