Swiss has already had to cancel numerous flights in the new year due to the weather conditions (pictured: Swiss aircraft being de-iced on January 7 in Kloten ZH). Keystone

Due to persistently bad weather, Swiss has had to cancel numerous flights since the beginning of the year - with connections to Amsterdam being the most affected. Further cancellations are already imminent.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for me Since the beginning of the year, Swiss has had to cancel 57 flights due to bad weather, mainly to Amsterdam.

A further 21 cancellations are planned until Saturday.

The airline is in contact with MeteoSwiss and is trying to announce cancellations in good time. Show more

The Swiss airline Swiss has had to cancel a total of 57 flights since the beginning of the year due to the weather. The airline also expects further cancellations in the coming days due to the current weather conditions in Europe, as Swiss announced on Thursday.

In total, around 7430 passengers were affected by the canceled flights up to and including Thursday, as the Lufthansa subsidiary also announced. Connections to Amsterdam were the most frequently canceled: 42 flights have been affected here since the beginning of the year.

For the period from Thursday to Saturday, a further 21 flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg have already been canceled, Swiss added. Around 1,390 travelers were affected by this. The airline also assumes that further cancellations will be necessary in the coming days.

Additional employees on duty

Exactly which airports and flights will be affected was still unclear on Thursday: "We are in close contact with MeteoSwiss and are looking closely at every single day and every destination," the airline wrote. Due to the "significantly increased workload", additional employees are also on duty.

However, weather situations are always dynamic, which is why cancellations at short notice are sometimes unavoidable. "If a flight cancellation is unavoidable, we try to make it as early as possible to minimize the inconvenience for our passengers."