Switzerland is outraged. The reason is its own identity card. Keystone

The outrage is great - at least according to SVP National Councillor Vroni Thalmann-Bieri: the new Swiss ID is intended to rob citizens of their identity. Today, Federal Councillor Beat Jans had to explain his position.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you SVP National Councillor Vroni Thalmann-Bieri complains in parliament about the design of the new Swiss ID card because the cross is smaller and the term "Swiss Confederation" is no longer written in full.

The Federal Council is unimpressed and explains that the design has been in use since 2023, is necessary in terms of security and is internationally recognized.

A return to the old layout would be expensive and would have to be examined in detail. Show more

There are political initiatives that you have to read twice to make sure you haven't inadvertently ended up in satire. And then there are those that already set the bar high in the title: "Swiss citizens are horrified - because of new ID card".

This was the title of SVP National Councillor Vroni Thalmann-Bieri's question during question time in the National Council. Submitted at the beginning of December, answered at the beginning of December - and now retold here on blue News at the beginning of December. What is it about?

Apparently, according to Thalmann-Bieri, there is rumbling in the country. The Swiss cross is shrinking. The word "Swiss Confederation" is missing. According to the National Councillor, the identity card "takes away the identity of the Swiss citizen". The bone of contention is the new identity card, pictured above. For comparison, the old identity card is shown below.

This is what the old identity card looked like. Keystone

The Confederation, on the other hand, was not shocked by the outrage. Federal Councillor Beat Jans (SP) had to submit his answer in writing because there was not enough time during question time. Perhaps a pity for those who would have liked to have seen whether Jans could also be appalled. However, the wording of the Federal Council's answer suggests: probably not.

«This new identity card deprives Swiss citizens of their identity.» Vroni Thalmann-Bieri National Councillor, SVP Lucerne

Country outraged since March 2023

The sober reality begins with a date that puts the drama into perspective: The "new" identity card has been in existence since March 3, 2023, and is issued by the Department of Justice under Federal Councillor Jans. Operational responsibility lies with Fedpol.

And the design, according to the government's response, will be updated periodically. Similar to banknotes. Not for aesthetic reasons, but for security reasons. The second image in the viewing window, the larger photo, the modern texture: all elements that are intended to make identity theft more difficult. The card also won the "Best New National ID Card" award in 2024, which doesn't necessarily sound like international outrage.

We couldn't find a picture of an outraged Federal Councillor Beat Jans in the archive. But this one. Keystone

The question of the names is also soberly explained: The decision to use the abbreviated form "Switzerland" instead of "Swiss Confederation" was deliberate, as was the reduction in size of the Swiss cross. Both create space for security features and allow for larger font sizes. Parliament itself, the Federal Council points out, uses the same terminology.

Could the design be reversed? In principle, yes - but only after another comprehensive review, as the security features and image layout would have to be redesigned. And that would, as they like to say in Bern, "involve considerable additional costs".

And finally, there is the international dimension: requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization and EU requirements for the Schengen area also determine what the identity card must look like. According to the Federal Council, Swiss ID cards would simply not be recognized abroad if these requirements were not met.