A high-ranking Swiss colonel is alleged to have passed on a sensitive document to Russia at the OSCE in Vienna. Now the military justice and intelligence services are investigating - shortly before the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship in 2026.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A high-ranking Swiss colonel, OSCE representative in Vienna until mid-2024, is suspected of having passed on sensitive information to Russia and has been recalled as a result.

At the center of the case is a document that was distributed throughout the OSCE shortly after he allegedly handed it over to the Russian delegation; critics suspect political pressure behind the harsh measure.

The military justice system is investigating, intelligence bodies have been informed and the case is considered diplomatically sensitive, as Switzerland will assume the OSCE chairmanship in 2026. Show more

It is a case that is causing nervous faces in Bern: a senior colonel in the General Staff, who has been in the service of the Department of Defense (DDPS) for over two decades and has held prestigious posts abroad, is at the center of an explosive affair. Until mid-2024, he represented Switzerland at the OSCE in Vienna - then things went wrong.

The officer has been back in Switzerland involuntarily for over six months. Officially "recalled", unofficially "transferred", as several sources told SRF Investigativ. The serious allegation: in the summer of 2024, he allegedly passed on sensitive information to Russia.

Upon request, the DDPS merely confirmed that it was "aware of allegations" that justified the recall at the end of 2024.

The mysterious document

The focus is apparently on a single document that the colonel is said to have handed over to the Russian delegation. A piquant fact: just a few hours later, the same document was distributed throughout the OSCE. Critics close to him therefore speak of a disproportionate measure - and suspect that Switzerland's tough stance was the result of pressure from other states.

The OSCE, based in the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, has been a sensitive diplomatic arena for years, especially when dealing with Russia. The fact that the case is now not only a matter for the DDPS, but also for the secret service supervisory authority, shows how explosive it is. Both the supervisory authority AB-ND and the Parliamentary GPDel have been informed.

Military justice is investigating

In addition to the intelligence service bodies, the military justice system has opened an official investigation. It remains to be seen whether it is only about the one document or about more far-reaching espionage allegations. The spectrum of possible offenses ranges from minor breaches of duty to high treason.

The colonel in question is remaining silent - for official reasons, according to him. However, several insiders report that he is fighting vigorously for his rehabilitation.

Politically explosive ahead of OSCE chairmanship

The affair comes at a sensitive time: Switzerland will assume the chairmanship of the OSCE in 2026. Diplomatic finesse in dealing with Russia will then be essential. Officially, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) emphasizes dialogue with all participating states - including Moscow.

The OSCE is regarded as the last platform on which East and West - in particular Russia and the USA - can still talk to each other directly. However, there are repeated reports that Russia is misusing the forum for espionage and sabotage.