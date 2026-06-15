Demand for air conditioners always surges at the same time—coinciding with the heat wave. Paul Zinken/dpa

The current heat wave is causing a veritable rush for Swiss air conditioner retailers. Inventory is under pressure—a pattern that is becoming more pronounced with climate change.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sales of air conditioners are surging in Switzerland. Digitec Galaxus reports a 65 percent increase in 2025, and demand so far in 2026 is also significantly higher than last year.

Many people only buy during heat waves, which regularly leads to short-term shortages.

More frequent and intense heat waves are driving the market in the long term. Show more

The numbers speak for themselves. At Digitec Galaxus, air conditioner sales rose by 31 percent in 2023, slowed to a 15 percent increase in 2024 thanks to a milder summer, and then skyrocketed again by 65 percent in 2025.

And the trend continues: “From January through the end of May, our customers purchased about 60 percent more air conditioners than during the same period in 2025,” explains Tobias Heller, communications manager at Digitec Galaxus. The group lists 4,507 products in this category.

The picture is the same at Fust, Coop’s own home appliance specialist: “Every year, we see a significant increase in interest in air conditioning solutions,” says spokesperson Samira Senn.

The main thing is to stay cool

At the checkout, Swiss shoppers show little restraint: at Fust, the two best-selling models each cost around 300 francs. Prices range from 29.95 to 699.95 francs.

But those who want to buy must act fast. That’s because demand always surges at the same time—coinciding with the heat wave. “Consumers often postpone their purchase decision until temperatures rise significantly—which can lead to strong demand in a very short time,” explains Senn.

This “surge in demand” is therefore usually very short-lived. “This concentration inevitably puts pressure on the supply chain.”

A Question of Money

For many households, buying an air conditioner is not just practical, but the only option. According to the Swiss Association for Refrigeration Technology, only about 10 percent of Swiss homes have air conditioning.

But even the more affordable option—a portable unit—is not within everyone’s reach. According to Marlyne Sahakian, a sociology researcher and co-author of a study on summer living comfort in Geneva, “the heat affects physical and mental well-being as well as social, personal, and professional life.”

Available resources determine the response: “Those who can afford it buy devices or leave the city for vacation”—while others suffer from “heat stress” that they cannot counteract.

Catching up and a growing market

Behind the buying boom lies a structural deficit: In Switzerland, air conditioning was long a non-issue—summers were cool enough. With the increase in heat waves, Switzerland is now catching up to what has long been standard in more southern countries. According to MeteoSwiss, heat waves will become more frequent and intense in the future—so the demand for air conditioners is unlikely to be a temporary phenomenon.

Globally, the market for household cooling appliances is expected to grow from $13.67 billion in 2023 to $20.18 billion by 2031, according to The Insight Partners.

More on this topic