A video showing passengers in an intimate situation has caused a stir at Swiss. The airline is now examining possible consequences for the crew involved.

An incident on board a Swiss flight from Bangkok to Zurich is causing a stir. A crew member filmed passengers who were in an intimate situation in the aircraft galley. This recording, which was made via a monitor in the cockpit, quickly spread in internal circles and on social media.

The airline emphasized to "20 Minuten" that filming people without their consent violates its guidelines and data protection regulations. Media spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott explained that the safety and trust of passengers is a top priority for Swiss.

Swiss would have expected the crew to intervene in such a situation instead of filming them. An internal investigation has been launched to identify those responsible and examine possible disciplinary measures.

Cameras don't actually record anything

The cameras on board Swiss aircraft are used to control access to the cockpit and are intended to ensure safety. This regulation has been in place since the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The cameras do not record anything, and filming of the monitor is only permitted in exceptional cases. Swiss is now investigating how the recordings came about and why the defined processes were not adhered to.

A message has been published on the Swiss intranet to sensitize employees and warn them about the further dissemination of the video. The airline is examining whether adjustments need to be made to training and instructions in order to guarantee the high safety standards.

The investigation should clarify how the incident could have happened and what measures need to be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

