On the A14 in Vorarlberg, civilian investigators recorded two extreme speeding offences. While a German was stopped at 240 km/h, a Swiss driver managed to escape. The police are investigating.

A civilian patrol of the Vorarlberg police documented two massive speeding incidents on the A14 at the weekend. Particularly conspicuous: a German car traveling towards Germany at 240 km/h on a wet road. According to the Vorarlberg authorities, 110 km/h would have been permitted on this section. The 34-year-old driver was stopped, the vehicle confiscated and his driver's license taken away on the spot. Two female passengers were also in the car.

Immediately behind them was another vehicle - a Swiss car, measured at 211 km/h. Unlike the first driver, however, the driver managed to evade the check. The police are now trying to establish his identity. Whether the two drivers knew each other or were in a race is still unclear, according to investigators.

The police report that two drunk drivers and three drug-impaired drivers were also taken off the road on the same night. All those involved will be charged.

The Vorarlberg authorities are once again warning of the dangers of high speeds - especially on wet roads and in heavy night traffic.