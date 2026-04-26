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Collision at 2000 meters altitude Swiss entrepreneur crashes to his death in a glider in Trentino

SDA

26.4.2026 - 13:07

Possible causes of the crash include a technical defect or the pilot feeling unwell.
Possible causes of the crash include a technical defect or the pilot feeling unwell.
Keystone

A Swiss pilot died in a glider in the northern Italian region of Trentino on Saturday. The 66-year-old crashed into the southern slope of Monte Pin at an altitude of 2000 meters.

Keystone-SDA

26.04.2026, 13:07

26.04.2026, 13:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Swiss pilot died in the crash of a glider in Trentino.
  • The plane crashed into a mountainside at an altitude of around 2000 meters and rescue workers were only able to determine his death.
  • The cause is unclear and an investigation has been launched.
Show more

A Swiss pilot has died in the crash of a glider in Trentino. The glider had taken off from Lienz in Austria on Saturday afternoon and was flying over the Maddalene Group when it crashed.

The plane crashed into the southern slope of Monte Pin in the Val di Non valley in Trentino at an altitude of around 2000 meters, just a few meters below a ridge. A hiker made the emergency call. Mountain and cave rescue teams and a rescue helicopter were alerted.

On site, the rescuers were only able to determine that the pilot had died. The rescue was difficult due to the altitude. Two helicopters with rescue teams had to be deployed to recover the body, as reported by the Trentino Alpine Rescue Service.

Accident victim was a Swiss entrepreneur

Possible causes of the accident include a technical defect or the pilot being unwell. The Italian aviation safety authority launched an investigation. The 66-year-old pilot was an experienced glider pilot.

According to local media, the accident victim was an entrepreneur who was flying his Jonker JS-1 Revelation glider, a glider made of glass and carbon fiber with a wingspan of 18 meters.

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