Affected Swiss customers may have arrived at Zurich Airport station later than planned.

For weeks, Swiss offered train tickets for a connection that was not available due to construction work. This led to confusion and annoyance among travelers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For months, Swiss offered train tickets for a direct connection between Basel and Zurich Airport that had been suspended due to construction work.

A necessary manual system adjustment was neglected, resulting in customers booking tickets for non-existent connections.

The airline apologized and emphasized the flexibility of Air Rail tickets and a connection guarantee that continues to apply. Show more

For an extended period, Swiss offered train tickets for a connection between Basel and Zurich that did not exist due to construction work. This was reported by the specialist portal "aeroTelegraph". Customers have been able to book the direct train from Basel main station to Zurich airport with Swiss for years.

The affected connection, which normally runs every hour, was suspended from the beginning of August until October. SBB had already drawn attention to the construction work in January, but this change went unnoticed at Swiss. This led to incorrect departure times in the booking system.

When asked by "aeroTelegraph", a spokesperson for the airline explained that the systems are normally synchronized and the timetables are updated automatically.

Swiss apologizes for error

However, in more complex cases, such as a change from direct to indirect connections, a manual adjustment is required, which was missed in this case. This resulted in passengers buying tickets for trains that were not running.

Some passengers noticed the problem when they tried to check the connection in the SBB app and could not find the train they had booked. Swiss apologized for the oversight and has since made manual adjustments following the media inquiry.

The airline emphasizes that Air Rail tickets are flexible and that passengers can rebook their flight free of charge if they arrive late at the airport due to a delayed feeder connection. The prerequisite for this is that the originally booked connection would have arrived on schedule at least 70 minutes before departure.

Despite the problems, Swiss continues to advertise its Air Rail service with a connection guarantee. Specific figures on the passengers affected were not provided.