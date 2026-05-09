According to Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger, savings of ten percent in administration are "a healthy level", as he told the "NZZ am Sonntag". (archive picture) Keystone

Swiss wants to cut around ten percent of its administration and is relying on voluntary departures rather than redundancies. Financial incentives are to support the job cuts. The reason is the cost pressure in the industry.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss wants to cut around ten percent of its administrative staff.

There will be no redundancies, only voluntary departures.

To this end, the airline is offering financial incentives and responding to cost pressure. Show more

The airline Swiss has extended its cost-cutting measures to ground staff. "Our aim is to cut around ten percent of our administrative staff," said Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger in an interview with the "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper.

The airline does not intend to make any redundancies, Fehlinger said in the interview, which was initially published online on Sunday. There was only talk of voluntary redundancies.

As with the cabin crew, the airline is offering financial incentives for the savings in administration. For example, the Swiss CEO said that employees would receive 20 percent of the basic salary saved if they took unpaid vacations.

One of the reasons he gave for the move was cost pressure. Although Swiss is profitable, some of its competitors have overtaken it in terms of profitability.

The targets for cabin crew had been achieved. Here too, Swiss relied on an offer for voluntary redundancies. According to Fehlinger, around 140 cabin crew will be leaving Swiss.