President of the Farmers' Association Markus Ritter. (archive picture) sda

Swiss agriculture is facing major challenges. Markus Ritter, President of the Swiss Farmers' Union, is sounding the alarm and calling for a turnaround before it's too late.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Markus Ritter is calling for higher wages and better conditions for Swiss farmers.

The average hourly wage is only 17 francs.

The farmers' association warns of the dangers of retailers' price wars and the effects of climate change. Show more

Swiss agriculture is facing a crucial test. Despite a successful political year in 2024, in which farmers were able to negotiate higher subsidies thanks to clever lobbying, Markus Ritter, President of the Swiss Farmers' Union, sees no reason to relax. At a press conference in Kirchberg BE, he drew attention to the alarming income situation: "The average hourly wage in agriculture is 17 francs. We are at a critical point as to whether our family farms will still exist in the future," reports theTagesanzeigernewspaper.

Ritter warns that the conditions for farmers must improve considerably in order to ensure the continued existence of Swiss agriculture. Last year, farmers already drew attention to their situation with tractor protests, demanding higher milk prices and more recognition for their work. The discontent, it seems, is still simmering - and could break out again.

Price war and climate crisis: dangers for farmers

While the retailers and discounters are trying to catch customers with ever lower prices, farms are coming under increasing pressure. Martin Rufer, Director of the Farmers' Association, speaks of a "dangerous spiral" in which nobody wins in the end.

But the challenges are not limited to economic aspects. Climate change is making life even more difficult for farmers. Extreme weather conditions such as dry summers and heavy rainfall have already led to crop failures. Ritter emphasizes that agriculture must adapt quickly in order to survive in the long term.

New hurdle for agriculture?

The farmers' association is particularly critical of the environmental responsibility initiative, which will be put to the vote on February 9. This calls for a drastic reduction in resource consumption and pollutant emissions. "That sounds good, but it could lead to additional restrictions for agriculture," warns Ritter.

Despite the difficulties, the president of the farmers' association remains optimistic. His demands are clear: cost-covering prices, less bureaucracy and a focus on farmers' income. "High-quality food should have its price - and consumers have to accept that."