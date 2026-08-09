The increasing drought is taking its toll on Swiss farmers. Many are struggling with financial worries and a huge increase in workload. This constant stress can also exacerbate conflicts within families.

Heat and drought are stressful not only for people but also for animals on farms. However, they can’t call a helpline. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Extreme weather conditions are putting Swiss farming families under significant psychological strain.

Crop failures, water shortages, and problems with animals are exacerbating fears for their livelihoods.

Chronic stress can also lead to conflicts within families. Summary created with

The ongoing drought and extreme weather conditions have increased the strain on farming families in Switzerland. Crop failures, a lack of animal feed, and sleep deprivation are leading to psychological stress and tension, as reported by the Farmers’ Helpline reported in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

However, the number of inquiries cannot be compared to other years because, in previous years, such extreme weather events usually varied greatly from region to region. The trend is toward more extreme, widespread events that are shifting from regional to national in scope.

The problems most frequently cited by callers at present range from the personal and financial impact of illnesses to the slaughter of animals, poor or no crop yields, water shortages for animals, people, and crops, and even a complete lack of water.

Various factors lead to stress

Higher production costs and constant stress caused by the relentless 24-hour irrigation of crops—coupled with the fear of reduced yields or crop failures—were also mentioned during the consultations.

The greatest psychological strain stems from a combination of various factors. These include concerns about a shortage of feed—which must be purchased at high cost or is no longer available at all—sick animals, and the necessity of slaughtering healthy animals.

The enormous extra effort required to supply water through nighttime irrigation of the fields leads to sleep deprivation. Crop failures and the pressure caused by low market prices intensify the feeling of helplessness and lead to fears for their livelihoods. Their own physical and mental health is also a central concern.

Impact on Family Life

On the one hand, while hardships could strengthen family cohesion and encourage the shared pursuit of a goal, “for example, in saving the harvest or in coping together with the grief over the loss of animals, such as those resulting from forced culls.”

On the other hand, the sometimes enormous additional strain could also have a negative impact on community life. “The longer the additional strain and stress persist, the higher the likelihood of crises and conflicts,” the media spokesperson continued.

The Farmers' Helpline, a nonprofit organization, advised those affected to talk about their situation and seek support. It also emphasized the importance of being tolerant of oneself and those around them, as well as solidarity among farmers.

The team documents every phone call. Calls are anonymous and accessible to anyone. The helpline receives 100 to 160 calls annually that are officially recorded, though this figure does not include second- or third-party callers seeking anonymous help, according to the report. Women also call more often than men.

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