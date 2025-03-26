An F/A-18 fighter jet (archive photo). sda

The crash of an F/A-18 fighter jet in 2016 revealed serious safety deficiencies in the Swiss Air Force. An ongoing criminal case shows how urgent modernization is.

The crash of an F/A-18 fighter jet in 2016 revealed serious safety deficiencies in the Swiss Air Force. The accident, in which a 27-year-old pilot died, led to a criminal trial that brought to light the outdated technology and inadequate communication within the air force. This is according to the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The air traffic controller who witnessed the accident was working with a radar system from the Cold War era, also known as quad radar. This system only provides a two-dimensional display and cannot show flight altitudes or other important information. During an exercise, the rear jet lost the radar link to the front jet, which led to a collision.

New system was not introduced

After the accident, the investigating magistrates demanded the acquisition of a modern radar system that enables three-dimensional display. Although a new system called Mals Plus was planned, it has not yet been introduced in Meiringen. The reason for this is that tests have shown that it is unsuitable for the special topographical conditions of the Swiss Alps.

The air traffic control authority Skyguide confirmed that the requirements for a modern radar system in Meiringen are technically difficult to implement. The departure of fighter jets has not been monitored by radar since 2018, which further exacerbates the safety situation.

The ongoing trial before the Military Court of Appeal in Aarau is intended to clarify whether the air traffic controller can be held responsible for the accident. The public prosecutor is demanding a harsher sentence, while the air traffic controller is hoping for an acquittal. His career has been blocked since the accident and he is now working in training at Skyguide. The Helvetica union supports the air traffic controller and emphasizes his contribution to improving safety.

