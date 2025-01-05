The Swiss plane in Graz. X

A 23-year-old Swiss flight attendant dies from a lack of oxygen after an emergency landing in Graz. Which makes you sit up and take notice: The man was wearing an oxygen mask. The case is now being investigated further.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old Swiss flight attendant died after an emergency landing due to smoke in the cabin.

The public prosecutor's office in Graz is investigating possible technical and medical causes.

Swiss is being criticized for outdated breathing masks and announces accelerated measures. Show more

The dream of flying came to a tragic end for a young Swiss flight attendant. The 23-year-old, who had only completed his training in October 2024, died after an emergency landing in Graz.

On the evening of December 23, Swiss flight LX1885 from Bucharest to Zurich ran into serious difficulties. An engine problem caused smoke to enter the cabin and cockpit. The crew had to make an emergency landing in Graz. 74 passengers slid out of the plane via emergency slides, while the young flight attendant was already unconscious.

He was taken to hospital by helicopter and transferred to the intensive care unit. A week later, he died as a result of severe oxygen deprivation.

Mysterious cause of death

As the "Sonntagsblick" writes, the autopsy revealed that the flight attendant suffered from hypoxic brain damage and cerebral edema - both the result of a massive lack of oxygen. He was also found to have an unusually large heart and purulent bronchitis.

The public prosecutor's office in Graz is now investigating what role the breathing mask worn by the flight attendant may have played. These masks are specially designed to provide oxygen in a smoky environment.

Safety concerns about respirators

The safety of the respiratory masks used has been criticized, as theSonntagszeitungnewspaper knows. Swiss had already announced in 2023 that some of the mask models were outdated and should be replaced. However, these masks are still being used in the affected A220 fleet. According to a Swiss spokesperson, the masks are still certified and safe. However, measures are being examined to replace the remaining models more quickly.

The Austrian and Swiss authorities are currently investigating the causes of the incident. In addition to the functionality of the respiratory masks, the aircraft's engine is also being forensically analyzed. The affected Airbus A220 is expected to return to service soon after repair work and thorough cleaning.

Meanwhile, the Swiss community is in mourning. At the company's headquarters, flowers, candles and a book of condolences commemorate the deceased colleague. Swiss has announced that it will support the family of the deceased as best it can.