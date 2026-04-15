A Swiss flight had to make a stopover in Vienna due to a medical emergency. sda (Archivbild)

A Swiss flight from Bucharest to Zurich had to make an unscheduled stopover in Vienna. The reason was a medical emergency of a passenger on board.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A medical emergency caused an unplanned stopover for a Swiss flight.

The Airbus was en route from Bucharest to Zurich and then landed in Vienna.

The passenger concerned was handed over to medical staff at the airport. Show more

An acute emergency caused an unplanned stopover on a Swiss flight from Bucharest to Zurich. After a flight of just under an hour, the Airbus turned around and landed in Vienna.

"Flight LX1887 from Bucharest to Zurich had to make a stopover in Vienna due to a medical incident on board," explained Swiss media spokeswoman Silvia Exer-Kuhn to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

After landing at 6.49 a.m. at Vienna Airport, the passenger concerned was handed over to medical staff.

The remaining 170 passengers were able to take off again an hour later and arrived in Zurich at 8.40 am. The delay was then only 45 minutes.