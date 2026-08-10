A Swiss flight from Zurich to Boston was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Dublin on Sunday evening due to a smoking power bank. This is already the second incident involving an electronic device for the airline in a very short period of time.

The Swiss flight from Zurich to Boston had to be aborted on Sunday.

Here's what it's all about A Swiss flight from Zurich to Boston was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Dublin on Sunday due to a smoking power bank.

The aircraft was met by the fire department after landing; no one was injured.

This is already the second battery incident at Swiss in just a few days. Summary created with

An overheated power bank caused an unscheduled landing on a Swiss flight from Zurich to Boston on Sunday evening. The Airbus A330 landed in Dublin after smoke began to develop on board.

Flight LX52 had been in the air for about three hours when the crew decided to divert the flight. The plane was west of Ireland over the Atlantic and was heading for Dublin instead of Boston.

As shown in "AirLive.com" first reported, a small fire on board is said to have been the cause. The aircraft landed in the Irish capital around 11 p.m. Swiss time. Airport fire department personnel were on standby, but the jet was subsequently able to taxi to its parking position as usual. The 206 passengers and 12 crew members disembarked there.

Swiss confirmed to "Blick" that a power bank had caused smoke on board. “In such a situation, our crews take no risks and always opt for the safest option,” said media spokesperson Meike Fuhlrott. Overnight accommodations in Dublin were arranged for the passengers, and arrangements are being made for their onward journey.

This is already the second battery incident

This isn't the first incident of this kind involving Swiss this summer. In late July, the crew of a flight from Zurich to New York had to make an unscheduled stop in Bangor, Maine. On that occasion, a headphone charging case had overheated and caused smoke to fill the cabin.

Lithium batteries can overheat if damaged or malfunctioning and, in the worst case, catch fire. Swiss has therefore prohibited the use and charging of power banks during flights since the beginning of the year. Passengers may carry a maximum of two power banks per person, either in their carry-on luggage, in the seat pocket, or directly on their person. They are prohibited in checked baggage; the same rule applies to e-cigarettes.

The affected Airbus A330, with the registration number HB-JHN, is now scheduled to undergo an inspection. According to Swiss, the return flight to Zurich is planned to take place afterward.