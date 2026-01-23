According to a Swiss guest, the celebration lacked seats, tables, and food. In the end, her group—still dressed in their party clothes—ended up at a kebab restaurant.

Paris Celebration Turns into a Disaster Swiss guests can't find a seat at the wedding and end up at a kebab shop

Here's what it's all about In 2017, Adriana traveled with friends from Switzerland to attend a wedding near Paris, but the church was so crowded that she could only watch the ceremony from outside.

That evening, there were neither seats nor enough food in the far-too-small banquet hall; the group was seated at a side table outside the hall and waited in vain.

Finally, feeling hungry, they left the party and ate at the kebab place next door, still in their party clothes. The groom didn't notice they were missing until later. Summary created with

One summer day in 2017, a wedding was announced in the Paris area that sounded very promising: Guests were invited to wear elegant attire, and a lively atmosphere was expected. Adriana, who was living in Zurich at the time, traveled from Geneva with her partner and two other friends to celebrate the wedding of an acquaintance.

As she told "Le Temps", the fiasco actually began during the church ceremony: The church was so overcrowded that the guests couldn’t even get inside.

Adriana, whose name was withheld by the editorial staff, recalled in an interview with the Westschweizer Zeitung: “The first hiccup happened during the church ceremony, where we couldn’t even get inside because of the huge crowd.” According to her account, it was barely noticeable from the outside that a wedding was taking place there at all.

Later, the guests gathered in a park to take photos. “The place was beautiful,” Adriana told *Le Temps*. In the evening, the group headed to the wedding reception.

No room in the festival hall

But when the guests arrived outside the hall around 8 p.m. in the sweltering heat, the debacle repeated itself: The hall was too small, and there were no more seats available. Adriana describes the scene as a veritable nightmare. Only after the group emphasized that they had traveled all the way from Switzerland did the organizers arrange a small side table for them, which they set up outside in front of the hall.

But even there, they waited in vain for food. There was a shortage of everything. Not only was there not enough food and not enough tables, but there weren't enough chairs either.

Eventually, the hungry group had had enough: they left the party without further ado and ended up at a nearby kebab shop. “The other customers in the shop looked at us in our party clothes and were probably wondering what we were doing there,” Adriana recalls with a smile.

The groom later apologized to Adriana's partner. He said he hadn't even noticed that the group had left during the celebration.

Wedding mishaps make headlines

Things don't always go according to plan at other weddings, either. For example, "Goodbye Deutschland" star Steff Jerkel wasn't even sure whether his previous marriage had been officially dissolved shortly before his civil wedding to Peggy Jerofke.

Although the celebration in Mallorca took place as planned, the couple was not yet legally married afterward. The necessary documents had to be obtained first for the planned civil wedding ceremony.

Evelyne Schärer, a wedding planner from Zurich, knows that such mishaps are not uncommon. Having organized more than 650 weddings, she cites unrealistic budgets, underestimated timelines, and inflated expectations fueled by social media as the most common mistakes.

Even spectacular ideas can backfire: For example, one bride threw up even before the planned helicopter ride. Therefore, the key to a successful celebration lies not so much in the production as in the guests and the atmosphere.