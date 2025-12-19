Even everyday products are often 80 percent more expensive in Switzerland than in the EU. Archivbild: Sven Hoppe/dpa

People living in Switzerland have to dig deeper into their pockets: Compared to the EU, people here pay 80 percent more for the same goods and services. The difference is particularly big in some areas.

Maximilian Haase

It has long been a truism that you pay more in Switzerland than elsewhere. One that is now backed up in detail by the latest figures: Compared to the EU, the Swiss have to spend an average of 80 percent more for the same goods and services, as a price comparison by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) now shows.

The statistics show: At the gross domestic product level, Switzerland's price level amounted to 158.8 index points in 2024. This makes Switzerland the most expensive country in terms of price levels at gross domestic product level, ahead of Iceland (151.4) and Luxembourg (130). On average, Swiss citizens have to pay around CHF 182 for products and services that cost CHF 100 in the EU, adjusted for currency effects.

Particularly high bills for services

For the price comparison, the statistical offices of the countries included the same products in the shopping baskets. A total of over 2000 products and services were compared. These included meat, clothing, furniture, cars and electronic items such as laptops and smartphones.

Switzerland is particularly expensive in the areas of education, healthcare and housing. Bild: BFS 2025

The bills for inpatient healthcare services, i.e. care in hospitals and clinics, were particularly high. These were up to three times higher than the EU average. Education and housing also hit the budget with prices twice as high.

Neighboring Swiss countries significantly cheaper

If we look not only at household expenditure, but also at the entire gross domestic product in the comparison, prices in Switzerland are around 60 percent higher than the EU average. In Austria, customers pay around 17% more. Germany and France are each around 10% above the EU average, while Italy is slightly below the average.

The price level in Switzerland is unbeaten in Europe. Bild: BFS 2025

Buyers in low-price countries such as Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey and North Macedonia get particularly good value for money. These countries rank at the bottom of the statistics, with prices for goods in North Macedonia around 40 percent below the EU average.

Different wage levels

If we take a look at the different wage levels in the individual countries, the high prices in Switzerland are put into perspective somewhat. The median wage in this country last year was CHF 7024. The wage level in the EU as a whole is just around CHF 3000. As the "Tagesanzeiger" reports, despite the higher wages paid in Switzerland, "there is also likely to be the infamous Swiss surcharge". This refers to the prices for software: These turn out to be over 20 percent higher than in the EU.