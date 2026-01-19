Several military helicopters took off from Zurich Airport and flew towards Davos. The aircraft from the US and Swiss military rehearsed together for US President Donald Trump's visit to the WEF.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Seven military helicopters took off from Zurich Airport towards Davos at the weekend and then flew back again.

Among them were helicopters used as Marine One.

The flights are in preparation for Donald Trump's visit to the WEF. Show more

On Saturday afternoon, a large helicopter squadron could be observed at Zurich Airport. A total of seven aircraft took off shortly after 2.30 p.m. and flew towards Davos. The route took them over the Zurich Oberland, along Lake Walen and through the Prättigau towards Davos. Movements were also observed on Sunday, with the squadron landing on runway 34 on the southern edge of the airport in the afternoon.

Among the helicopters that took off were two Sikorsky VH-60 White Hawk aircraft. These are used under the designation Marine One when the US President is on board. They were accompanied by other military helicopters, including Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and Super Puma aircraft from the Swiss Armed Forces.

US military equipment in Switzerland

According to the flight data, there were no restrictions on scheduled operations. The flight movements were a rehearsal for the visit of US President Donald Trump, who is expected to spend two days at the WEF in Davos on Wednesday.

The US helicopters used have been transferred to Switzerland in recent days. Large military aircraft such as the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III and the Lockheed C-130 Hercules were used for the transport. The helicopters intended for the presidential transport were temporarily parked at the Dübendorf military airfield. Several of the President's armored limousines were also brought to Switzerland.