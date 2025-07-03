If you suspect heatstroke or sunstroke: first get out of the sun and cool your head. Picture: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Dizziness, circulatory collapse or sunstroke: the summer heat is currently overwhelming many people. Babies and the elderly are particularly at risk. The situation is still under control.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The current heatwave is leading to an increase in cases of circulatory problems, dehydration and exhaustion in Swiss hospitals. Older people, babies and people who are active in sports are particularly affected.

The situation is still under control, but experts are warning of a possible increase if the heat continues.

Cities such as Zurich and Basel are focusing on prevention with home visits and heat hotlines for senior citizens. Show more

Dizziness, headaches and the feeling of being completely exhausted - many people know this all too well during these hot days. The constant heat is really getting to people. And Swiss hospitals are also noticing this clearly: as soon as the thermometer climbs above 30 degrees for several days, the number of heat-related emergencies increases.

This is confirmed by a survey of various clinics. Beat Lehmann, Deputy Chief Physician at Inselspital in Bern, reports: "We are seeing a lot of patients with circulatory problems caused by the current heatwave."

The good news is that most of them can be stabilized quickly. There has not yet been a real rush on the beds. "After such short periods of heat, no statistical correlations between heat and admissions can yet be established," explains Lehmann.

Circulatory problems and dehydration are common causes

The situation is relaxed, but tense at the same time. At Basel University Hospital, doctors are talking about individual emergencies. Most of them are dehydration, heatstroke or cardiovascular problems, says spokeswoman Caroline Johnson. Older people get it more often, but younger people also end up in emergencies - especially after intensive sport in the midday heat.

The situation is similar at Zurich City Hospital. "We have seen a slight increase in heat-related admissions," says spokeswoman Maria Rodriguez. Surprisingly, it is mainly sports enthusiasts who are affected here, rather than senior citizens. The hospital does not currently collect exact figures.

Children are particularly at risk: Increase in sunstroke and summer flu

Meanwhile, paediatricians are more vigilant: "We are currently seeing an increase in patients with sunburn, sunstroke or the so-called 'summer flu' in the emergency department," explains Deborah Wallrabenstein from the University and Children's Hospital of Basel toBZ Basel. The situation is not alarming, but "clearly noticeable".

Particularly critical: babies are extremely sensitive to heat. Their bodies are not yet able to regulate their temperature properly. "Babies do not yet have a fully developed thermoregulation system and are dependent on adults to cool them down and give them enough to drink," confirms emergency physician Lehmann.

Cities focus on prevention - heat hotline and home visits

Zurich and Basel are taking action to protect at-risk groups. In Zurich, the health services organize free home visits for senior citizens. Basel has set up a heat hotline run by Pro Senectute.

Five to ten calls come in every day, reports managing director Michael Harr in "BZ Basel". Most of them are about dizziness, headaches or uncertainty about how to deal with the heat. "Such prolonged periods of heat were not so common in the past. Older people know less about how to deal with them."

Expert Lehmann also appeals: "In extreme temperatures, we should regularly check on older or weaker people and make sure they are drinking enough and keeping cool."