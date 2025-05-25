Since May 1, Swiss has had new safety rules in the cockpit. The reason for the new rule: the safety situation has tended to deteriorate in recent years. KEYSTONE

Since the beginning of May, Swiss has had a new safety rule concerning access to the cockpit. The measure was introduced due to a deterioration in the security situation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since May, Swiss has required two crew members to be present when the cockpit door is opened in order to increase safety.

The measure follows stricter safety checks.

Similar rules apply in the USA and could soon be extended internationally. Show more

Swiss has had a new safety rule on its aircraft since the beginning of May: in future, two crew members must always be present when the door to the pilot's cabin is opened. This is to prevent anyone approaching the cockpit without permission.

"While one crew member opens the cockpit door and enters the cockpit, a second crew member actively monitors the passenger area and ensures that no passenger approaches the cockpit," the airline toldSonntagsBlick.

The reason for the new rule: the security situation has tended to deteriorate in recent years.

New rules in the USA too

In the United States, the safety precautions go even further. From this summer, airlines there will have to equip new aircraft with an additional barrier to the cockpit. This consists of a permanently installed additional door. "We assume that this regulation will also be extended to foreign airlines with destinations in the USA in the near future," says Swiss.

Security reviews within the Lufthansa Group - which includes Swiss - have shown that further measures are required to improve cockpit protection and effectively prevent unauthorized access.

The new regulation was introduced in close consultation with the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA).