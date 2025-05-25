Swiss has had a new safety rule on its aircraft since the beginning of May: in future, two crew members must always be present when the door to the pilot's cabin is opened. This is to prevent anyone approaching the cockpit without permission.
"While one crew member opens the cockpit door and enters the cockpit, a second crew member actively monitors the passenger area and ensures that no passenger approaches the cockpit," the airline toldSonntagsBlick.
The reason for the new rule: the security situation has tended to deteriorate in recent years.
New rules in the USA too
In the United States, the safety precautions go even further. From this summer, airlines there will have to equip new aircraft with an additional barrier to the cockpit. This consists of a permanently installed additional door. "We assume that this regulation will also be extended to foreign airlines with destinations in the USA in the near future," says Swiss.