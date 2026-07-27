A Swiss Airlines Airbus was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Bangor, Maine, while en route from Zurich to New York. Apparently, an emergency call was made.

Emergency call made Swiss-Jet, en route to New York, is forced to make an unscheduled landing

Here's what it's all about A Swiss Airbus 330 en route from Zurich to New York was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Bangor, Maine.

According to live flight data, the crew had previously transmitted the international emergency code 7700 and requested a diversion.

The exact reason for the detour is still unclear at this time. Summary created with

On Monday evening, Swiss Flight LX16, en route from Zurich to New York, was diverted to Bangor, Maine.

Swiss Flight LX16 departed Zurich at 10:26 a.m. and was scheduled to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. According to AirLive, however, the crew of the Airbus A330-343 transmitted the international emergency code 7700 upon reaching the coast of Maine and requested a diversion to Bangor International Airport.

As Swiss spokesperson Michael Pelzer told “20 Minuten” and “Blick” reported that there was smoke—the cause of which remains unclear—in the front section of business class during the flight. In such a situation, the pilots would land the plane immediately and also transmit an emergency signal, Pelzer explains.

According to Airlive, the airport is often used as an alternate airport for transatlantic flights in the event of emergencies or unplanned disruptions, in part because of its long runways.

Emergency code 7700 generally refers to an in-flight emergency. This may involve a medical emergency, technical problems, or other difficulties.

Just ten days ago, a similar incident occurred when a Swiss Jet flight en route from Zurich to Mumbai had to turn back. The pilots had heard an “unusual, rumbling noise” and decided to return to Zurich via Innsbruck, as reported by blue News reported.