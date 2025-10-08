A mentally unstable man triggered a large-scale police operation in Oetwil am See on Tuesday evening.

Petar Marjanović

A large-scale police operation kept Oetwil am See ZH on tenterhooks on Tuesday evening. Shortly after 7 p.m., residents alerted the emergency services: a 34-year-old man was reportedly threatening his family in an apartment.

Several patrols from the Zurich cantonal police and local police forces were deployed, the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted by the fire department. The cantonal police confirmed the incident.

As the situation was initially confusing, the Diamant special unit also arrived along with a negotiation team. The family members involved were able to leave the apartment unharmed while the police tried to persuade the mentally disturbed man to give up. Residents observed the operation from a safe distance - rumors of a possible hostage situation quickly spread.

A mentally unstable man triggered a large-scale police operation in Oetwil am See on Tuesday evening. BRK News

At around 9.30 pm, the emergency services were finally able to overpower and arrest the man. No one was injured.

The 34-year-old was taken into police custody for questioning and medical examination. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the threat are ongoing.